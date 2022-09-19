Crowd claps as family are told they are ‘the last’ in the queue to see the Queen lying in state

A mother and daughter who were the last in line to see the queen’s coffin before closing said they couldn’t “dream” of their happiness, but others complained they just missed it.

Christine Rogers, 62, and her daughter Sarah, 29, were given the last two wristbands to see Queen Elizabeth II in state at around 10:40 p.m. last night.

With an estimated wait of nearly eight hours, the couple can expect to walk past the coffin just before it leaves Westminster Hall at 6:30 am for the state funeral.

Christine, who traveled nearly 100 miles from Ipswich to London, told The Sun that she “wouldn’t have dreamed” that she would be given the last wristband to gain entry to Westminster Hall.

Her daughter Sarah added: “It means a lot to get through the line and pay our respects.

“She’s a constant in my life and in my mother’s life, so we felt like we had to come say goodbye.”

But the pair nearly missed the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to say their final goodbyes to the Queen, having gone the wrong way before finally finding the queue.

A woman who barely made it to the queue expressed her frustration to the flight attendant. She told him that her companion was a scout with “learning disabilities” and that because the accessible line was closed, they had waited for the line to clear

A disappointed mourner who had waited two hours told Sky News they too could have been in line if they hadn’t gotten lost. She said, ‘We were going in the wrong direction, so if we weren’t going in the wrong direction, we probably would have arrived on time. I’m totally devastated.

‘It’s frustrating because we didn’t have a chance’ [to come earlier] due to work and other obligations. We came just at the last minute, hoping, but it didn’t work out.’

But despite the apparent dismay among the people who narrowly missed the chance to pay their respects, the crowd applauded as Christine and Sarah were led to the end of the line.

People have been advised not to queue since yesterday morning, as it would close at an undisclosed time once ‘end capacity’ was reached.

And last night at 10:41 pm, employees of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport told the public that it was no longer possible to participate.

Employees of the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sport announced that the queue to see the Queen’s coffin will be closed at 10:41 pm tonight, as the stewards will manage those who are already around

The line officially opened on Wednesday after a funeral procession carried the one Monarch most people know from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and it has allowed people to forge friendships and a budding romance and spawn queues to get in.

It now has its own Wikipedia page and at its peak mourners embraced a wait of more than 24 hours as it stretched along London Bridge from Westminster.

Citizens from all walks of life – including celebrities like David Beckham, who waited 14 hours from 2 a.m. to join in, and a 96-year-old war veteran who saw the Queen’s grandfather lying in state in 1936 – and the Commonwealth, embraced the long, slow progress through central London to enter the solemn hall amid freezing temperatures.

Thousands of people continue to queue to see the Queen’s casket, which will remain in Westminster Hall until 6:30 am

Those who managed to make it into the official line — where you were given a wristband to keep your seat — spoke almost universally about how much the Queen had meant to them personally and lifted the nation during the most recent crisis, Covid, and its early years when Britain faced a country recovering from a world war.

It will also become a part of history, as it echoes the Queen’s grandfather, George V, laid in state in 1936, King George VI’s five days in 1952 and Winston Churchill’s three days in 1965.

The queue – which seemed to conjure up the stereotype that Brits are great at queuing and love to do so – also saw a man running towards the Queen’s coffin at the end and hundreds of people treated by paramedics as they passed out during the long wait.

Mourners have continued to pass coffin in state for last night before Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral tomorrow

The Prince of Wales said yesterday that his grandmother would be amazed at the number of people who would queue for hours to see her coffin in Westminster Hall.

The heir apparent spoke to mourners in line and said, “This is astonishing. She would never believe this.

“Even in death she unites everyone and brings everyone together, so I hope you all chat to each other.”