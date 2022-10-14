Crouch reveals why he went for Kuyt instead of Alonso in Liverpool go-kart accident

We can laugh about it now.

But the sight of Peter Crouch racing toward you in a 35mph go-kart with no brakes probably wasn’t all that funny at the time.

Getty Crouch and Kuyt once formed a fruitful strike partnership at Anfield

Not least for Dirk Kuyt, who was nearly wiped out and seriously injured before Liverpool’s Champions League final against AC Milan.

It’s 2007 and Reds boss Rafael Benitez has decided to take his team on a team trip to a go-kart track.

But with Crouchy around, this was a terrible idea.

As usual, the former England striker decided to have a little fun.

Kuyt and Xabi Alonso decided to watch from the sidelines and Crouch just wanted to give them a little scare.

During talkSPORT on Friday morning, the 41-year-old explained how events quickly spiraled out of control and left him with a brutal decision.

Getty Kuyt finally scored in the final of 2007 when Liverpool lost 2-1

“It was just before the Champions League final,” Crouch recalled during the talkSPORT Breakfast. “We went karting.

“Everyone had stopped in the pits and when I came in I quickly came in for a bit of fun.

“I stepped on the brake – gone. No brakes.

“It was literally Alonso or Kuyt and I thought, ‘Who do we need the most?’

Getty Crouch decided to save Alonso

“I went straight to Kuyt.

“To be honest, he was so fast. My brakes were broken, I didn’t know what to do.

“He spread his legs a little bit and I went through the middle of it.”

After the incident, Kuyt said: “I didn’t participate, because I wanted to rest a small injury, but I came along to watch and chose a safe place to be next to the track with Rafa.

Getty The Champions League final ended in heartbreak for Liverpool anyway

“Out of nowhere, Crouch drove right at me at about 35 mph. He couldn’t brake!

“All I could do was jump in the air, and eventually I just managed to jump over Peter, and he crashed into cardboard boxes behind me.

“I had torn my ankles to pieces in no time and would certainly have missed the Champions League final.”