Crossgates to extend operating hours in 2023

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl when it comes to shopping, Crossgates will give you a few more hours to browse in 2023. As of January 2, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the extended opening hours have been prompted by a steady increase in traffic and pent-up consumer demand. “Given the steady increase in traffic we’ve seen at Crossgates ahead of and during the holiday season, combined with pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier in the day and later in the evening, we’re excited to announce this to offer extended hours,” said Jen Smith, Marketing Director at Crossgates.

Certain restaurants and shops in the mall open earlier and stay open later than the mall itself. Shoppers should call ahead to confirm specific opening hours for stores within Crossgates or visit the online guide.

The expansion of hours has also created several job openings at many Crossgates locations. Available jobs vary and are constant added to the mall’s website.