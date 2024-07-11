Crossbow attack suspect Kyle Clifford held BBC’s John Hunt’s wife and daughters for HOURS as he executed them, police fear – Dead woman’s ex, 26, found injured in cemetery ‘has undergone surgery after shooting himself in the chest’

A crossbow-wielding killer may have held his three victims captive for hours, police believe.

Chilling details have emerged today of what police describe as an “unprecedented attack” on Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah, 28, and mother Carol, 61, who were tied up and shot dead with a crossbow.

Officers are investigating whether the killer held the three women hostage for hours by threatening them with weapons, including a 1-metre crossbow.

The shocking development came as Hannah’s boyfriend Alex Klein today paid a heartbreaking tribute to the “love of my life”.

Sharing a treasured photograph of the couple, Mr Klein wrote: ‘Rest in peace love of my life I will never forget you, you were taken from me too soon.

The suspect in the murders, Kyle Clifford (pictured), is currently in “serious condition” in hospital.

Louise Hunt was murdered along with her mother and sister. Neighbours said Louise had recently broken up with Clifford, the suspected killer.

Hannah Hunt, 28, and her mother Carol Hunt, 61, also died in Tuesday’s tragic attack.

Police are on duty today following the fatal attack in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday night

“The brightest light in my life. My brave queen for life. Until we meet again… I love you Hansy.”

Police have yet to speak to the suspected shooter, Kyle Clifford, who remains in a “serious condition” in hospital after being found curled up in a cemetery with self-inflicted wounds following a 20-hour manhunt.

The 26-year-old former soldier is believed to have been desperately trying to kill himself when police closed in on his hideout less than a mile from his home in Enfield at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

According to The Guardian, Clifford has undergone emergency surgery for a chest wound and is being treated in a London hospital under police guard. The sole suspect has yet to be arrested or formally questioned.

Detectives are now piecing together what happened the day before when a gunman stormed the suburban home of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, which he has shared with his wife and three daughters for the past 20 years.

Neighbours said her youngest daughter Louise had recently broken off her relationship with Clifford, which had become “messy”.

The 25-year-old, who owns a dog grooming business, was so stressed out about the breakup that she subsequently crashed her car.

In her last post on X, Louise reposted a message that read: ‘I admire women who leave.

Carol Hunt, who was married to BBC horse racing commentator John Hunt (pictured together), was also found fatally injured along with her two daughters at her home.

This comes as Alex Klein, who was in a relationship with Hannah Hunt, 28, shared a heartbreaking tribute.

The heartbroken boyfriend also posted photos of the couple kissing in a pool.

She posted another photo of them at an investor event with the words: “Forever with me.”

“It takes a lot of strength to break a tie. It takes a lot of self-love to choose yourself.”

Officers are investigating whether the killer broke into her home in a “targeted” revenge attack.

A figure dressed in black was seen arriving at the quiet cul-de-sac after midday on Tuesday and parking at the back of the property, near an alley leading to the four-bedroom home.

Neighbors who captured the suspect’s movements on their doorbell cameras said he was initially seen carrying only a dark bag, with no crossbow in sight, likely to take his victims by surprise.

The revelation suggests the killer may have taken the time to assemble the weapon at the scene after subduing his victims, who are said to have been bound and gagged in an extraordinary pre-planned attack.

The victims were reportedly found with ligature marks around their wrists and face and had signs of injuries on their knees.

John with his wife Carol, who was found with fatal injuries at their £800,000 detached home in Bushey, Hertfordshire

A tribute including photos of Louise Hunt was among those left at the site by a friend today.

Piles of flowers and written tributes were left in memory of the women at Ashlyn Close this morning.

Flowers left outside the house where the bodies of Carole, Hannah and Louise Hunt were found on Tuesday

In a message, grieving neighbors paid tribute to the “three beautiful souls who left us too soon.”

Jockeys wore black armbands yesterday at Kempton Park Racecourse as a mark of respect for John Hunt

Police revealed there had been no prior contact between Hertfordshire Constabulary officer Kyle Clifford and the victims, suggesting there was no warning the family was at risk.

The mother of three was reportedly found in the hallway of the home with a crossbow bolt in her chest, while evidence of ligatures was found near the victims.

During her ordeal, Hannah, 28, is believed to have sent a text message to her partner urging him to call police.

One of the victims also called 999 and alerted police to the incident before the perpetrator fled, it was reported today.

When the suspect later left the property around 6:50 p.m., he was seen carrying a large crossbow under a sheet.

Detectives have appealed to the public to report anything suspicious in Ashlyn Close during the seven-hour period up to 7pm that night, when armed police attended the property.

Paramedics frantically tried to save the victims, but they died at the scene.

Police were seen searching the suspect’s home in Enfield today, recovering computer hard drives and documents.

Clifford remains in the Royal London Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

The suspect was seen being carried out on a stretcher from a cemetery in north London yesterday after a 22-hour police search.

Armed police carrying firearms entered Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield on Wednesday afternoon

Kyle Clifford left the military weeks before he was charged with murdering three people.

A police spokesman said: “He is currently in a serious condition and has not yet spoken to officers.

‘A crossbow has been recovered as part of the investigation.’

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victims at this devastating and indescribable time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that night and the events leading up to it. We are fully committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families.”

A sea of ​​flowers and tributes were placed at the police cordon on Thursday.

One of them read: “Louise, Hannah and Carol. The strongest women ever. We will always remember you. I wish I could continue living life with you Louise, my beautiful girl. I will miss you forever.”

Tearful neighbors and friends attended a vigil in memory of the women at a local church today.

Lea Holloway, 60, a childhood friend of Carol’s, said: ‘This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

“I was there the night she met John. It was at a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead. We went out together, went to birthdays and events.

“She was the kindest, sweetest, gentlest person you could ever meet. A beautiful person.”

She added: ‘They were a lovely family and they were lovely girls.

‘They were making their way in life and their lives ended too soon. It’s the stuff of nightmares.

“I feel sorry for her eldest daughter and for John. I can’t imagine what it would be like.”