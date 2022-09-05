Cross-species cell landscape constructed at the unicellular level

Nucleic Acids Research (2022). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkac633″ width=”743″ height=”530″/> Credit: Nucleic Acid Research (2022). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkac633



Thanks to high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), it is possible to construct single-cell transcriptomic atlases at the organic level. For example, cell atlases for vertebrate and invertebrate systems have been successfully generated, such as the Human Cell Landscape (HSC), Mouse Cell Atlas (MCA), Zebrafish Cell Landscape (ZCL), and Drosophila embryo. However, most of these studies are limited to one specific species or time period and thus fail to make a thorough comparison between different species and tissues.

The research team led by Assoc. Prof. dr. Han Xiaoping and Prof. Guo Guoji of Zhejiang University School of Medicine used Microwell-seq technology to profile more than 2.6 million single cells from mice, zebrafish and Drosophila at different life stages. Based on these extensive data sets, they constructed a cell landscape between species and explored common pathways that change throughout their lives. Their findings have been published in the journal Nucleic Acid Research.

Han & Guo et al. identified the tendency of cell types and genes to change with development and age in mice, zebrafish and Drosophila, and found that the proportions of immune cells gradually increased with age in the three species. In mice, the proportion of T cells decreased with age, while that of B cells increased; the inflammatory response of tissues also increased with age.

Gene expression pathways showed similar trends in the three species throughout their life cycles: immune responses were activated while mitochondrial metabolism-related pathways were downregulated. Moreover, transcription factor regulation analysis revealed that some cell lines were regulated by similar gene families between species.

Cross-species analysis in mice, rats, zebrafish, Drosophila and Nematostella showed that immune responses and mitochondrial functions were two important signaling pathways in the aging process. By measuring transcription factor activity and the correlations between up-regulated and down-regulated genes, Han & Guo et al. identified some transcription factors that may be involved in immunity, lipid metabolism and energy metabolism and that play a regulatory role in the aging process in multiple species.

By treating two-year-old mice with the FDA-approved drug pioglitazone (PGZ), they found that the aging phenotype was alleviated. This revealed that mitochondrial metabolism and inflammation during aging may be linked through intrinsic regulatory networks, and PGZ treatment could effectively modulate oxidative and inflammatory status, cell aging and lipid metabolism.

This study is expected to provide valuable resources for research into lineage development, maturation and aging.

Scientists identify regulatory programs for cell fate using single-cell atlas of mouse development

More information:

Renying Wang et al, Construction of a cell landscape between species at the unicellular level, Nucleic Acid Research (2022). Renying Wang et al, Construction of a cell landscape between species at the unicellular level,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkac633

Provided by Zhejiang University