Cross country coaches on leave after sex assault allegations

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (AP) – A university in northeastern Indiana on Thursday sent its women’s cross-country head coach and an assistant on leave after two former runners allege they had been doping and sexually assaulted in a federal lawsuit.

Huntington University, a private Christian liberal arts university, said it has placed head coach Lauren Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines on administrative leave until further notice.

A lawsuit filed in US court names former coach Nicholas Johnson of the defendants; his wife, current coach Lauren Johnson; assistant coach Curtis Hines; the University; are administrators; and unnamed administrators. The runners demand compensation from all suspects.

The complaint alleges that the Johnsons introduced a program at the university where some team members were invited to participate in a “study” or “experiment”. Nicholas Johnson would also rub unknown substances on the runners, it said.

The runners claim Nicholas Johnson would be giving them massages or “treatments” in 2020 and sexually abusing them.

The runners claimed that Hines and Lauren Johnson were aware of the abuse but did nothing, the lawsuit said. University officials knew or should have known about the abuse and did nothing to protect the runners, it said.

The university released a statement saying it will provide “a variety of opportunities and targeted avenues for students affected to be heard, receive counseling services, and take Title IX examinations. We remain committed to providing a workplace and provide an educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs and activities, that are free from discrimination, harassment and retaliation.”

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Title IX protects people from gender discrimination in educational programs or activities that receive federal funding.

