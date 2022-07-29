Cross-border police make multiple arrests NSW and Queensland and seize $4.5million drugs and cash 

A multi-agency police operation in NSW and Queensland has led to multiple arrests and the dismantling of a drug lab, police said.

Police have seized millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs and dismantled a clandestine drug lab in a major covert multi-agency operation targeting organized crime in NSW and Queensland.

Operation Viking, launched 12 days ago, led police to seize $4.5 million worth of drugs — including cocaine, methylamphetamine and cannabis — $150,000 in cash, seven firearms, luxury cars and jewelry.

The operation, which closed on Friday, dismantled a clandestine drug lab and discovered significant amounts of chemicals used to manufacture drugs.

The NSW Police Department launched Operation Viking to target organized crime networks operating in the Northern Rivers and Gold Coast Border towns.

The Australian Federal Police played a key role because of its ability to gather intelligence across state lines, said AFP Assistant Commissioner Northern Command Lesa Gale.

“Our message to organized crime is simple. We will not stop with our mission to outsmart you and protect the Australian community,” she said.

NSW Acting Assistant Commissioner Jason Weinstein said the two-week sting operation was aimed at better understanding organized crime in the border town area.

“We know that criminal organizations established themselves on the north coast because of the lucrative drug market and the idea that the area is relatively free from law enforcement surveillance,” he said.

“I am confident that that perception has changed after these two weeks. We will continue to work closely together through joint operations to prevent, disrupt and respond to organized crime.”

Among the operations, police said a crime scene had been declared after they visited a home in Ewingsdale to service a 44-year-old man with a firearms ban, later confiscating luxury watches, $10,000 in cash and electronic devices. from the man’s house.

Another 53-year-old Tweed Heads man was charged with handling the proceeds of crime and drug offenses after police reportedly discovered cannabis, 130 grams of white powder suspected of being cocaine and $18,000 in cash on his property.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Tweed Heads court next month.

A 27-year-old was also charged with firearms offenses after police reportedly discovered a loaded gun at his home in Tweed Heads on Tuesday, and will appear in Tweed Heads court in September.