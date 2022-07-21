Crook RETURNS watch to stunned tourist after robbing him at gunpoint at Italian restaurant

A robber casually walked up to the Swiss tourist, held him at gunpoint, and sacked him of his watch in Naples last week — only for an accomplice to return it moments later after realizing it wasn’t as valuable as they first had. thought.

Startling video footage has surfaced of the criminal pointing his weapon at the head of the Swiss holidaymaker who was dining at a restaurant in Piazza Trieste e Trento on July 17, forcing him to remove the timepiece.

The mobster grabbed the watch and promptly fled the crime scene, his victim scratching his head in shock and disbelief at the speed and brutality with which the crime was carried out.

But minutes later, a second man, presumably the robber’s accomplice, slid over to the victim’s table and handed the watch back.

Francesco Emilio Borrelli, councilor for the Italian region of Campania, later revealed that the Swiss tourist told authorities that the person who returned his watch apologized, stating that they only stole it because they thought his timepiece was a Richard Mille.

The luxury watchmaker is known for producing high-quality timepieces priced between £20,000 and tens of millions.

Realizing their mistake and ascertaining that their theft was in fact the product of another, much less valuable brand, the thieves decided to return it.

The luxury watchmaker is known for producing high quality timepieces priced between £20,000 and tens of millions (RM 027 Tourbillon watch pictured, one of the company’s lowest specification offerings and retails for £22,000)

The criminal, dressed in a dark blue t-shirt, steps to the table and grabs the watch from the wrist of the Swiss tourist, wearing a light-colored shirt. But one of his accomplices later returned the watch when they realized it was not a valuable Richard Mille.

The man in blue quickly fled as the tourist and his companion looked on in disbelief

Borrelli, who shared the incredible clip on social media, said: “It is absurd because it took place just a few meters from the prefecture of Naples, the San Carlo, the Royal Palace, the army headquarters and a short distance from Palazzo San Giacomo. and police headquarters.’

He added: “The city must not be at the mercy of criminals and outlaws.”

Mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi, meanwhile, reprimanded the security level in the square: ‘The security problem must be addressed; on the one hand with the surveillance of the territory and with a better organization of the police, but also with action on video surveillance.’

But he was also quick to point out that Naples, which has built a reputation for petty crime against tourists, isn’t the only place where such robberies happen on a regular basis.

“The theme of robbery is not just Neapolitan – we see it in all major cities, even Milan,” he said.

‘City safety is one of the major priorities ahead of us and the central government must pay a lot of attention to that.’

Footage of the strange incident comes as Italian authorities said they had identified the criminals responsible for the theft of a real Richard Mille – from none other than brand ambassador and star Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc celebrates on the podium winning the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix, wearing his custom Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch

Leclerc models the new Richard Mille RM UP-01 FERRARI watch, with a price tag of £1,570,000

The Monegasque posed for selfies in Viareggio, Tuscany, ahead of this year’s Emilio-Romagna Grand Prix in April, when three individuals posing as fans managed to distract him as one of them slipped off his watch.

This time around, the watch was really the real deal — so much so that the thieves, who were reportedly based in Naples, struggled to sell it because of its exclusivity.

Leclerc’s Richard Mille RM 67-02 was a bespoke design, presented as a gift to the Ferrari star with his signature on the case of the timepiece.

A similar watch, without the modification, was recently sold at auction for 2.1 million euros.

The Swiss watchmaker has long been a sponsor partner of Ferrari and Leclerc has modeled some of their products.

Italian police have identified those involved in the theft, according to Italian newspapers Corriere Del Mezzogiorno and Il Mattino, after the watch turned up in Naples after it sold for just 200,000 euros – less than a tenth of its stated value.