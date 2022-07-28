Cronulla NRL star Toby Rudolf reveals he has ‘kissed many gay men’ as he backs NRL pride round

Cronulla prop Toby Rudolf has stated that although he is heterosexual, he is “open to both sexes, but is attracted to only one of them,” when he opened up about his same-sex experiences after Manly’s fiasco.

The Sharks star – who is fully behind the NRL that will be holding its first round of pride next year – was raised by “a good number of gay and lesbian community members”, including his gay uncle and godmother.

“Sexuality is very fluid. I’ve been out and kissed a lot of gay men, kissed a lot of straight women and kissed a lot of gay women,” he told the newspaper. Sydney Morning Herald.

‘I’m not a one-stop shop. Love is love and I like to share it with everyone. You could say I’m open to both sexes, but I’m attracted to just one of them.’

The 26-year-old said he hasn’t been “dragged” into the Pride Jersey saga at Manly, in which the team took the field last night against the seven-star Roosters boycotting the match over the strip.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu and Toafofoa Sipley have cited cultural and religious reasons for their refusal to wear the jersey, in a move that divided opinion across Australia.

However, Manly owner and chairman Scott Penn met with the seven players on Thursday and said they would be open to wearing the rainbow jersey when the club don it again next year.

Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V’landys said the NRL could hold a pride round in 2023 and Rudolf has supported the idea, which he believes would be popular.

He made headlines in 2021 when he said he would celebrate a Sharks win by drinking ‘1,000 beers’ and going to a local nightclub to ‘try something – all is well’.

That led to NRL CEO Andrew Abdo lashing out at the front row.

“I was very disappointed with Toby’s comments. They were inappropriate and should not have been said,” he said, adding that the NRL would issue an official warning to Rudolf and that he would be assisted by Cronulla.

Now the Sharks star has explained that the comments should have been taken as referring to both genders.

“At the time of that interview, I never said ‘women’,” he emphasized.

Manly icon Ian Roberts, the first rugby star to come out as gay, said the seven players’ refusal to wear the rainbow strip “breaks my heart”.

“It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this is not unknown. I wondered if there would be any religious backlash. That’s why I don’t think the NRL has ever had a Pride round.

“I can promise any young child on the northern beaches who has anything to do with their sexuality would have heard of this.”

The former hard man from Sea Eagles, NSW and Kangaroos also said the personal beliefs of Christian players and members of the LGBTQI+ community should be mutually respected.