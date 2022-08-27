Cronulla deliver perfect send-off for Andrew Fifita as Sharks clinch top-four spot with scrappy win

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cronulla secured a top four finish and kept their hopes of a top two place and a semi-final at home alive with a scrappy 16-0 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Ronaldo Mulitalo took a try-scoring double as the Sharks parted ways with Andrew Fifita as they sputtered their way past Canterbury to take a 10th win in the last 11 games.

In a show that will have little to worry about their premiership rivals, the Sharks made an unusually high 16 errors, finishing by just 68 percent.

Cronulla finished in the top four on Saturday with a 16-0 win over Canterbury

The spunk and panache that typified their first season under coach Craig Fitzgibbon was nowhere to be seen, instead their performance was interrupted by players making basic mistakes or overplaying their hands.

Even the 11,500-strong home crowd that bid farewell to 2016 premiership hero Fifita and retiring prop Aiden Tolman couldn’t get Cronulla into gear.

Fifita and Tolman could play one more game on the ground, provided the Sharks finish second on the NRL ladder to book a semi-final at home.

The Sharks have won their last five games in a row and are expected to take care of Newcastle next Sunday to give themselves the best possible chance of beating North Queensland for second place.

The result was the perfect farewell to 2016 premiership hero Andrew Fifita in what could be his last home game for the club.

A top four finish was also the perfect parting gift for the retiring Aiden Tolman

But the concern for Fitzgibbon will be that the Sharks haven’t hit top gear since they started their run with a gold point win over the Rabbitohs in round 20 and were able to go into the final trailing behind.

They made four mistakes in the first 20 minutes alone and a try on Briton Nikora should have been enough to wake them up.

Mulitalo followed him into the next set, but Fitzgibbon’s side lacked the patience and attitude that were ever present throughout their season to extend their advantage.

In fact, the Dogs could very well have gotten one back when halfback Kyle Flanagan sent a grubberkick into in-goal on the stroke of half-time, only for stand-in Sharks fullback Lachlan Miller to knock the ball away.

The Sharks were generally resolute in defense and kept the Bulldogs scoreless

But they lacked spark on the other side of the field and looked alarmingly rusty

Cronulla led the Dogs only 10-0 at half time and the home side continued to invite Canterbury to attack their line.

Fullback Jake Averillo appeared to have made them pay for the bunker only to write off the score for an obstruction.

Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes also spilled the ball near the Dogs’ line but made up for it when he broke over the top of the Canterbury defense for Mulitalo to re-assemble and land for his 15th try of the season.

Fifita was given a standing ovation in the 68th minute – at the same time as he scored the big final-winning try – and was sent off for a second stint late in the game, but was unable to recreate his performance.