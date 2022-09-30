Crocs release GUMBOOTS to help Aussies suffering through a third La Nina deal with wet weather woes

‘Home of the ugly shoe since 2002’ is celebrating their 20th anniversary

The tall boot has jibbitz holes that circle the top of the boot to stop wet toes

Crocs have officially launched their new ‘gumboot’ which promises to keep Aussie feet dry for a third consecutive La Nina summer.

The boot ‘you never knew you needed’ is part of the newly launched Crocs Crush range and aims to bring fashion and function together.

Customers can increase their cool factor by putting ‘jibbitz’ – specific decorations only for Crocs – around the boots.

The holes on the toe vamp are filled to prevent wet feet, but there are holes circling the top for jibbitz fans to decorate their boot

‘The ugly shoe’s home since 2002’ is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

The Crocs Crush series consists of the classic crush boot and the classic crush clog.

The classic crush boot is $99.99 and the classic crush clog is $84.99.

Crocs believes that “the silver lining to La Ninã is the tall boot, because if we can’t escape the rain, why not embrace it?”

TikTok users are going wild for the trendy self-proclaimed ‘ugly’ boot.

‘Just got my new (3rd pair) Crocs. This time the boots and I love them.’

“Someone give me these, I want them this fall.”

‘Cutest Crocs Boots. I’m actually obsessed… these are sold out so I literally wanted to run and get them.’

Some users have dubbed the boots ‘Croots’.

Crocs have had an epic comeback story, after being wildly popular after their release in 2002, their popularity declined in the 2010s to only become one of the trendiest shoes to own since 2017.

The return of Crocs is credited to their use by designer Christopher Kane in the 2017 spring/summer fashion runway.

The shoes have remained popular, mainly due to their ‘extreme comfort’.