Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan, 82, is spotted in his homeless-ridden Venice neighborhood

Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan has been spotted outside for the first time in over a year while running errands in his crime- and homeless-infested Los Angeles neighborhood.

The reclusive Australian-born actor looked svelte in jeans and a denim shirt as he pumped gas and washed his windows last month in his Venice neighborhood overrun with bums.

The last time Hogan, 82, was photographed in public was last May when he pinned an angry note to vagabonds camped outside his $3.5 million Venice mansion.

Hogan denied writing the sign that read “THIS IS MY HOUSE NOT YOURS,” despite being depicted with a red marker attached to the note. He claimed he wore the red mark on the sign because he left instructions for an electrician.

Hogan is best known for portraying heartthrob adventurer Mick Dundee in the 1986 romantic adventure classic.

He moved to Los Angeles in 2005 with his then-love interest and former co-star Linda Kozlowski, whom he met on the set of Crocodile Dundee.

He left his first wife Noelene to pursue a love affair with the much younger Linda, now 64, and they wed in 1990.

In 2014, she filed for divorce but they are said to still be on good terms and living in the same neighborhood as they co-parent their son Chance, 24.

In an interview with sunrise last year, Hogan said he was “desperate” to return to Australia and leave his life in America.

“I’m terribly homesick,” he said.

His home is in the once elite beachside suburb of Venice, where a massive rise in homelessness has led to hundreds of tents lining the beach’s famous promenade and a surge in crime.

“I live in LA County, that’s 10 million people and half of them have Covid. Am I homesick? You’re risking your life,” Hogan complained.

When asked how he handled the crime wave in Los Angeles, Hogan simply said he’s “not going anywhere.”

‘[I’m] I’m bored in lockdown, and as soon as I can get on a plane without being locked up in a hotel for two weeks, I’ll be back,” he said in 2021.

Despite the desire to return to Australia, Hogan said he would continue to live in Venice to be a part of his son’s life.

“Where Paul lives is hell on earth,” Hogan’s neighbor Tyler Proctor, a local politician, said last year. “His house is like a fortress and it should be. I can see why [he] wants to move.’

Hogan is not the only resident of Venice who is tired of homelessness.

DailyMail.com revealed last month that Hunter Biden has moved out of a rented house on the canal at $25,000 a month in Venice.

The first son’s trendy digs came with 24-hour Secret Service protection and mysteriously coincided with the disappearance of homeless camps from the streets, neighbors said.

But since Hunter got up and moved to Malibu, another “tent city” of homeless people camping on the sidewalk has resurfaced, sparking outrage among residents.

Tents, umbrellas, garbage bags, camping chairs, blankets and shopping carts were piled up, filling the width of the sidewalk and stretching across the street in Venice where Hunter’s former home stands.

His former neighbors are now furious that their street has turned into a ‘tent town’ since he left – with no more Secret Service agents to take homeless people with them.