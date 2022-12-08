Croatia’s Sosa fit for quarter-final, but Brazil’s Sandro out

Borna Sosa will meet Brazil on Friday, but Alex Sandro is missing a hip injury.

Croatian defender Borna Sosa is fit to face Brazil in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

The 24-year-old left-back would take part in final training before the game at Education City Stadium, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Thursday. The player from Stuttgart had missed the round of 16 against Japan because he was ill.

“We won’t make many changes because the last 16 went great for us and our team,” said Dalic.

His team beat Japan on penalties after a tight game on Monday that was 1-1 after normal time and extra time.

Dalic said he would prefer to face favorites Brazil later in the tournament, but added that taking on the five-time world champions was the pinnacle of international football.

“There is no better time than playing against Brazil. Everyone can only dream of such a game,” he said.

“We know what Brazil means to the football world, but we don’t have much to lose. We have to fight them, we have to do our best.”

Meanwhile, Brazilian defender Alex Sandro will miss the 6pm (3pm GMT) match against the 2018 runners-up as he continued to have hip problems.

He was expected to participate in final practice before the game “but probably won’t be available” for the game, coach Tite told reporters on Thursday.

Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury during the group stage and also missed Brazil’s 4–1 thrashing against South Korea in the round of 16.

Also on Friday, the Netherlands will take on Argentina at 10 PM (7 PM GMT) in the second quarter-final of the day.

The action continues on Saturday, when Morocco duke it out with Portugal and England with France for a spot in the semi-finals.