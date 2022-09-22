WhatsNew2Day
Croatia 2-1 Denmark: Zlatko Dalic’s side move to the top of Group A1 with hard-fought victory

Croatia 2-1 Denmark: Zlatko Dalic’s side move top of Group A1 with hard-fought win as Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer cancel out Christian Eriksen’s effort

  • Croatia moved to the top of Nations League Group A1 with a 2-1 win tonight
  • Strikes from Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer helped Zlatko Dalic’s side beat Denmark
  • Christian Eriksen had equalized for the Danes, but Croatia showed too much
  • Croatia is now one point ahead of Denmark with one game remaining

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline

Published: 21:40, 22 September 2022

Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer ensured Croatia a 2-1 victory over Denmark tonight.

In hard-fought play, the Stuttgart man opened the scoring just after the break with a near finish to give his side a deserved lead.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen equalized for the visitors after 77 minutes, but two minutes later Majer was on hand to restore his side’s lead.

His goal was the difference that allowed Zlatko Dalic’s side to move to the top of Nations League Group A1 with a game to play.

The Croats leapfrog Denmark into first place and face Austria at the weekend, while Denmark travel to France to take on a side who beat Austria 2-0 to win their first game in the competition tonight.

New Group A1 leaders Croatia defeated Denmark 2-1 in a close affair in Zagreb tonight
Man United midfielder Christian Eriksen had equalized for Denmark, but the effort was in vain
