Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being ‘forever ungrateful’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being ‘forever ungrateful’ after criticizing her brother’s performance, and has maintained that the Manchester United attacker is still ‘the best player in the world’.

Ronaldo had a miserable evening on Tuesday when he lost some important chances in Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain, which resulted in his side missing the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Fans reacted to Ronaldo’s display on social media, with some questioning whether he is still worthy of a spot in the starting lineup, but Aveiro has made the leap to defend her sibling.

“He has his family and those who love him by his side. They will always be by his side no matter what,” Aveiro wrote of her brother on Instagram.

‘But the present time does not surprise me at all. The Portuguese spit on the plate they eat [from]that’s always been the case.

“Therefore, when someone appears from the ashes and changes their mind, it disturbs… Always with you, my king. Take it easy.’

Aveiro has admitted that Ronaldo is going through a difficult period in his career and has criticized supporters for not helping him when he is struggling.

Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano has also called on Ronaldo to retire after his quiet start to the season, but Aveiro believes her brother is still an elite player who still has a lot to offer.

“It is necessary to shake hands with those who have always given theirs to Portugal. But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful and eternally ungrateful. This man sitting, he’s on his knees… There’s no one to lend him a hand,” she continued.

‘It’s cruel. And it was already so much, but so much that he gave and gives. The only one sitting is called Cristiano Ronaldo and he is simply the best player in the world.”

Ronaldo is Portugal’s all-time top scorer with 117 goals, and he captained the Euro 2016 and won the first-ever Nations League with his country three years later.

He continues to wear the captain’s armband under Fernando Santos and looks set to play an important role at the World Cup in Qatar despite protests from some supporters.