Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez over age comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has fired back at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he brutally ruled out re-contracting the Manchester United attacker due to his age.

The Madrid supremo was asked by a fan whether the club would re-sign Ronaldo, who is their record scorer with 451 goals, before replying: ‘Again? He’s 38 years old!’

And Ronaldo’s sister hit back at Perez’s comments by defending her brother.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro hit back at Florentino Perez’s comments about his age

Perez replied, ‘Again? He is 38 years old,” when asked if Real Madrid would sign Ronaldo

Manchester United star pushes for exit but struggles to attract offers

On Instagram, Katia Aveiro said: “He is 38 years old, but he can jump two meters high in the air and stay in it for three minutes and his body has no fat.

“Respect yourself, old man, you’re 75.”

Ronaldo, who is actually 37, is pushing for a departure from United this summer but is struggling to attract offers from top European clubs with the Portuguese star desperate to play in the Champions League.

He missed the Red Devils’ pre-season tour due to ‘family reasons’ and was also seen leaving an exhibition game against Rayo Vallecano early after being substituted at halftime.

The Portuguese icon was only fit enough for the bench on Sunday when United lost 2-1 to Brighton

The start of Erik ten Hag’s tenure was dominated by questions about Ronaldo’s future

The forward scored 18 Premier League goals for United last season and was named PFA Team of the Year.

Speculation about Ronaldo’s future dominated Erik ten Hag’s early tenure, with the rowdy United star only being fit enough to come off the bench in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

With the lack of suitors it seems increasingly likely that Ronaldo will stay at the club this summer and that he may even make his first start this season against Brentford at the weekend.

Ronaldo’s sister is normally outspoken when it comes to her brother.

She recently made a hit on a social media post comparing Lionel Messi’s bicycle kick for PSG against Clermont Foot to Ronaldo’s acrobatic goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Champions League.

Aveiro wrote: ‘One is a pull and the other is a bicycle. One is in the French championship against Clermont and the other in the knockout stage of the Champions League against Juventus.

‘In one the player puts his hands on the lawn, the other foot too and it would hardly be possible to put a mattress between his body and the field, while the other puts his body completely outside the lawn and the space between his body and the field.

“It’s so much that the player would fit in the top picture and if he hesitated, there would still be a little bit left hahaha. Never compare.’