Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez says loss of son was ‘worst moment of my life’

Georgina Rodriguez has told a Netflix documentary that the loss of her son in April was the ‘worst moment of my life’.

The model was expecting twins with her footballer partner Cristiano Ronaldo in April when they tragically announced their boy had passed away.

It sparked an outpouring of grief, and the 28-year-old says she wondered ‘how I could move on’ and only the love and support of her family helped her through it.

The emotional confessions will be made in the new season of her Netflix series ‘I Am Georgina’, which follows the influencer in her daily life.

The devastating loss of the couple’s son will be an important part of the second season that Alvaro Diaz, the entertainment director of Netflix Spain, revealed.

In a preview of the new season shown to journalists at a Spanish TV and radio film festival, Ms. Rodriguez said that day, when her twin daughter was also born healthy, was a contradictory moment.

“Life has given me so much in such a short time,” she said.

“This year I experienced the best and worst moment of my life in the blink of an eye.

“A big piece of my heart broke and I wondered how to proceed.

“I had the answer closer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children and there I saw the only way to do it is to be all together.’

In a heartbreaking statement, the couple said: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain parents can feel.

‘Only the birth of our girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated by this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.’

The new season of her Netflix series ‘I Am Georgina’ is expected to show the family’s grief after the death of their son. Pictured: The family, including children Cristiano Jr, Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda

The couple named their surviving daughter Bella Esmeralda (pictured), with Ms. Rodriguez describing her as a ‘little big blessing’

Rodriguez called her surviving girl Bella Esmeralda her “little big blessing” in an emotional social media post revealing she slept with a pacifier in her mouth when she was almost four months old.

Late last month, she posted another photo of her little girl clutching her thumb next to the touching message: “In skin, soul and heart.”

A few days earlier, the model was pictured making a surprise visit to the holy site of Fatima in Portugal during a visit that will also be featured in the second series of ‘I Am Georgina’.

Confirming that Netflix had jumped at the chance to put her back in front of the cameras, Alvaro Diaz said: “We had no hesitation in launching a second series after seeing the first, because it’s hard to to find someone to open the doors. wide open for their lives as Georgina does.’

He added, during a presentation of Netflix Spain’s upcoming shows to journalists at FestTVal, the main Spanish annual television and radio festival in the Basque city of Victoria-Gasteiz: “Georgina and her loved ones have been through something very complicated and fans will see that they handled it with naturalness and generosity.

“The new series will contain moments of the most absolute sadness and the heartbreaking loss Georgina has suffered is something that can happen to someone who has everything, like her, but also to someone who has nothing.

Alvaro Diaz, Netflix Spain’s Director of Entertainment, said: ‘Fans will see she coped’ [her son’s passing] with naturalness and generosity’. Pictured: The couple with children Cristiano JR, Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina

The first season of ‘I Am Georgina’ became a top ten hit in many countries when it premiered in January this year. In the photo: Mrs. Rodriguez, the couple’s children, Eva, Mateo and Alana

“But we will also laugh a lot and enjoy the new season, just like last time.”

The first series of ‘I Am Georgina’ premiered in 190 countries around the world on January 27 – Georgina’s 28th birthday – and became an instant top ten hit in many.

In the first season, Ronaldo told the cameras he was “1000 percent sure” that he would eventually tie the knot with Mrs Rodriguez, whom he met while she was working in a shop and making £10 an hour.

Ms. Rodriguez revealed in season one that she went from public transit to the Gucci store where she met Cristiano in 2016, to touring his fleet of high-performance sports cars.

It is not yet clear whether the pre-season uncertainty about the future of the striker at Man United will play a role at all in the second series, which will be called ‘I Am Georgina 2’.

Missing out on Champions League football, the 37-year-old will now remain at Old Trafford until at least January after the transfer window closes.