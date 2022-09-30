Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will NOT be one of 32 players to get a poster at the World Cup’

England is represented by Captain Harry Kane on 75 feet poster in Doha

Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports, will not be Portugal’s banner at the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In each country entering the tournament, one player will be chosen to be draped over Doha’s skyscrapers with a giant 75-foot poster — but Ronaldo won’t catch a glimpse of himself while sightseeing this winter.

According to ESPNRonaldo will be denounced as Portugal’s chosen player on their poster – favoring his United team-mate Bruno Fernandes or Diogo Jota of Liverpool instead.

This decision will come as a surprise to many as Portugal overlooks the man who became the all-time international goalscorer last year.

Ronaldo, who surpassed Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals with a brace against Ireland, now has 117 international goals in an incredible 191 appearances – but even this isn’t enough to secure a World Cup poster.

By choosing a younger member of the squad, it seems that Portugal is taking a new direction for their national team and preparing for a life without their talisman.

The 37-year-old is in poor form – by his incredibly high standards – with just two goals in his last nine competitive appearances for his national side.

Diogo Jota (L) and Bruno Fernandes (R) are the frontrunners on the poster of Portugal

Ronaldo may not be the only one to miss out on his own giant poster.

Argentina has yet to decide who to reveal on their poster, while Lionel Messi is in danger of watching Ronaldo from the sidelines.

If both megastars go awry, it could spell the end of the Messi and Ronaldo era in which the two have dominated world football for more than a decade.

Several other countries have already confirmed who will represent their national side on these posters.

England have chosen captain Harry Kane, Croatia have chosen Luka Modric and Senegal have chosen Sadio Mane to be displayed on the skyscrapers.