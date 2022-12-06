Cristiano Ronaldo will be ‘out of sight, out of mind’ if he goes to Saudi, says Lalas

<!–

Cristiano Ronaldo will be ‘out of sight, out of mind’ if he joins money-rich Saudi club Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United, according to former US defender Alexi Lalas.

The 37-year-old left the Premier League giants ahead of the World Cup after his relationship with the club became irreparable following his TV interview with Piers Morgan.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s team dismissed reports on Monday that his $211 million-a-year move to Saudi club Al-Nassr was complete and ready to be labeled “bullshit” on January 1.

Ronaldo’s next destination is a hot topic during the World Cup in Qatar and Lalas spoke on the subject ahead of Portugal’s last 16 against Switzerland.

The FOX Sports analyst urged the under-fire superstar, who is facing the ax of the national team’s lineup after his public sulking, to choose the MLS over Saudi Arabia if the option is on the table .

“It sounds like he’s going to make a lot of money and go to Saudi Arabia to play,” Lalas said on the network. Tonight Show.

Al-Nassr is one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having won the Saudi league nine times

Ronaldo left Manchester United after his relationship with the club was beyond salvageable

“It’s kind of out of sight and out of mind. I can’t remember when we last heard about the Saudi Arabian league.

“For a man who is so concerned about his brand and certainly has more money than he can handle, it’s an odd sort of thing for him to do. $200 million will get you out, but if the alternative is to make less money and I get to play and live in Miami or Los Angeles.

“MLS can’t compete with that kind of money, but what MLS can give it is much greater access to the US market – it’s already huge in America. For a man who has cultivated this brand over the years, maybe that was been more attractive.

“At the time he might not have made the money, he might have established his brand as well.

“I’m not saying we won’t hear from Cristiano Ronaldo or that his brand can’t grow, but I think it certainly won’t grow that much in Saudi Arabia compared to the United States.”

“We’ve seen it with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Thierry Henry or Wayne Rooney. The moments they have from an MLS perspective are going viral, it’s not completely out of sight, out of mind.”

Inter Miami owner Beckham has reportedly already spoken to the Portuguese superstar’s representatives about a move to the MLS squad.

The report states that Beckham received a positive response with Ronaldo interested in a move to Miami.

It was previously reported that Ronaldo’s great rival – Lionel Messi – is Beckham’s number 1 target for his MLS franchise, but the potential availability of the United striker has alerted Beckham.

Ronaldo could “have that Beckham effect” with a move to MLS, FOX’s Jimmy Conrad claimed last month.