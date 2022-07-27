Cristiano Ronaldo watches Manchester United friendly after Atletico Madrid transfer blow

Cristiano Ronaldo saw his Manchester United team-mates take on Wrexham in a friendly on the training ground, while the wanton attacker’s future remains up in the air.

The 37-year-old attacker returned to Carrington for the second day on Wednesday, but played no part in the game behind closed doors.

Ronaldo returned to the United fold on Tuesday after missing out on the entire pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia after being asked to leave Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Carrington at 10am on Tuesday morning, accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes in preparation for crunch talks with Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Ronaldo has so far missed the club’s entire preseason after being given compassionate leave and did not travel to Thailand and Australia with the rest of the squad

New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen played against the National League side, with the Dane on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo had returned to United’s training ground on Tuesday morning in his £168,000 Bentley alongside his agent Jorge Mendes.

He joined manager Erik ten Hag, as well as Martinez and Eriksen, for a debriefing of the pre-season trip.

Ronaldo underwent some medical tests on Tuesday and will likely be placed on an individual training program before being reintegrated into the main squad.

The situation has not changed, with Ronaldo still looking to leave United this season to pursue Champions League football and the club insisting he is not for sale.

Ronaldo showed off his ripped physique at the gym when he missed United’s pre-season tour

And there was a big blow to Ronaldo’s breakout act on Tuesday night when Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo ruled out any move for the Portuguese star.

Mendes tried to secure a transfer to Atletico after other European heavyweights, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, turned down the chance to sign him.

But in a conversation with Spanish radio, Cerezo said: “I don’t know who made this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s not true.

“It is practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid.”

Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has described Ronaldo’s signing as ‘impossible’.

New manager Erik ten Hag gave a debriefing of the pre-season tour to Ronaldo on Tuesday

Ronaldo has one year left on his £360,000-a-week contract with United, with the option of a further year, and is willing to take a pay cut or a loan to secure his departure.

United’s sixth place in the Premier League last season means they will only compete in the Europa League in the coming campaign.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo stopped to greet former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, whose presence at Carrington has sparked speculation that he had been called upon to convince Ronaldo to stay.

But Ferguson was at the training ground for a pre-arranged board meeting and lunch with Richard Arnold, the club’s chief executive, and David Gill, the former CEO.

Ronaldo should be catching up on the training pitch to be ready for the new season

Ronaldo scored 24 times for United last season, including crucial ones in European football

Ronaldo plans to remain professional despite his desire to leave Old Trafford.

He maintained his fitness in the gym while away from the pre-season tour, but was not immersed in Ten Hag’s methods and tactics.

That has left him to catch up with the new season looming. United host Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game in the Premier League on Sunday, August 7.

Ironically, United face Atletico on Saturday in their penultimate preseason friendly in Oslo, before playing Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at Old Trafford.

In his absence, a revitalized Anthony Martial, who spent the second half of last season on loan to Sevilla, impressed the striker position.