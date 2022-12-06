Cristiano Ronaldo walks off on his own as his team-mates celebrate 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland

<!–

Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch alone on Tuesday night after Portugal’s stunning 6-1 win over Switzerland, as his teammates continued to celebrate their stunning performance on the pitch.

The Portuguese captain made his own way to the dressing room after the game, after being let out of the starting line by coach Fernando Santos.

Portugal seemingly had no problems without the striker, with his side leading 5-1 in his absence after sitting on the bench in a knockout match for his country for the first time since 2008.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made his way through the tunnel after the final whistle

In a clip released after the match where Portugal blow Switzerland away at Lusail Stadium, Portuguese players can be seen applauding on the pitch as they enjoy the cheers of their fans after a sensational performance.

But apart from his colleagues is Ronaldo, who slowly makes his way across the field to the Portuguese tunnel.

The 37-year-old leaves the field on his own, with his teammates in particular failing to join him as they cheer as a group.

Fernando Santos left the attacker out of play for the first time since 2008 at a major tournament

Portugal made it clear that it would not struggle without the presence of arguably the greatest player in their long history.

Ronaldo’s absence may have made headlines, but his side were 5-1 up when he came on in the 73rd minute of play.

Goncalo Ramos in particular, the 21-year-old Benfica striker, looked to be thriving in the vacant striker position, scoring a hat-trick in just his first start in Portugal.