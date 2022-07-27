Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United he wants to be freed from the final year of his contract

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on Tuesday with his agent Jorge Mendes and has informed the club that he wants to waive his contract to release him from a Champions League club.

United have contradicted that they don’t want to sell him and maintained last night that there has been no change in their stance, nor have they received any questions.

Talks have failed to make the 37-year-old change his mind about his wish to leave, but he will continue in a professional manner.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back on Manchester United’s training ground on Wednesday, watching his team-mates in a closed-door friendly against Wrexham

Talks with United couldn’t stop the player from wanting an exit

Ronaldo did not return to Carrington until Tuesday after missing United’s entire pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

He underwent medical tests and trained on Wednesday before watching his team-mates in a closed-door friendly against Wrexham.

It was thought that this weekend’s double-header friendlies against Atletico Madrid on Saturday in Oslo and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday would come too early.

But it is believed that Ronaldo has his eye on the Rayo Vallecano, which will have more of a second string side.

He has been working hard at the gym as he was exempted from the tour for family reasons.

But as a result, Ronaldo is not immersed in Ten Hag’s methods for the new season and will have to be gradually reintegrated.

New manager Erik ten Hag gave a debriefing of the pre-season tour to Ronaldo on Tuesday

Ronaldo should be catching up on the training pitch to be ready for the new season

New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen played against Wrexham in the National League, with the Dane on the scoresheet. United won the match 4-1.

Ronaldo had returned to United’s training ground on Tuesday morning in his £168,000 Bentley alongside his agent Jorge Mendes.

He joined manager Erik ten Hag, as well as Martinez and Eriksen, for a debriefing of the pre-season trip.