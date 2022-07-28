Cristiano Ronaldo ‘tells Manchester United he DOES have an offer from a rival club’

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Manchester United he has an offer on the table to leave the club this summer.

The sun have claimed that the Portuguese superstar looking to leave Old Trafford has urged United heads to name their prize for him so he can trigger a transfer by the end of the transfer window.

This comes despite the fact that a number of top European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid, have distanced themselves from signing the 37-year-old and United have not received any questions.

Cristiano Ronaldo had reportedly informed Manchester United that he has an offer

The Portuguese superstar is said to have told the club to name their asking price for him

Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held confrontational talks with the United hierarchy this week after telling the club he planned to leave earlier this summer.

Mendes is said to have informed the club that Ronaldo has a ‘live offer’ and that a transfer fee should be named after his star.

The report does not claim which party is interested in signing Ronaldo.

In addition to Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Napoli have also been linked with Ronaldo this summer.

Sportsmail reported on Wednesday that Ronaldo had asked to be released from his £360,000-per-week contract ahead of senior year.

Ronaldo only returned to Carrington this week and hasn’t been immersed in Erik ten Hag’s methods

United have replied that they do not want to sell him and have maintained that there has been no change in their position, nor have they received any questions.

The Sun added that the Red Devils ‘refused’ against the suggestion that they should let Ronaldo leave for free by terminating his contract, because of what has been described as his ‘loyalty’ to the club.

Ronaldo did not return to Carrington until Tuesday after missing United’s entire pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

The club had hoped to win Ronaldo, but talks have failed to make him change his mind, although he will continue professionally.

The talks have not changed the 37-year-old’s mind about his desire to leave, but he will continue in a professional manner.

Clubs such as Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich have distanced themselves from transfers for Ronaldo

He underwent medical tests and trained on Wednesday before watching his team-mates in a closed-door friendly against Wrexham.

It was thought that this weekend’s double-header friendlies against Atletico Madrid on Saturday in Oslo and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday would come too early.

But it is believed that Ronaldo has his eye on the Rayo Vallecano, which will have more of a second string side.

He has been working hard at the gym as he was exempted from the tour for family reasons.

But as a result, Ronaldo is not immersed in Ten Hag’s methods for the new season and will have to be gradually reintegrated.