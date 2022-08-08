Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Manchester United in behind-closed-doors friendly vs Halifax

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in another match just 24 hours after his performance against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo started on the bench for United’s season opener and came up 2-0 just after half-time with his team already behind.

United improved on the pitch with him, but eventually lost the game 2-1, marking the worst possible start to the new season

Cristiano Ronaldo started Monday against Halifax in a friendly match behind closed doors

However, Ronaldo got more game minutes on Monday when the Red Devils faced off against Halifax from outside the league in a friendly behind closed doors.

The match with the National League outfit took place at United’s training headquarters in Carrington.

Ronaldo started with the Red Devils winning the match 5-1.

And he wasn’t the only first-team player to compete, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho’s kicks were also in attendance.