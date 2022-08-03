Cristiano Ronaldo SLAMMED by Jamie Carragher for trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford

Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer wanted at Manchester United and reiterated that he cannot believe he was re-hired by the club last summer.

Ronaldo wants to leave the club as United have no Champions League football this season, just a year after he made a sensational return from Juventus in 2021.

The wanton Portuguese star stirred up controversy this weekend by leaving Old Trafford before the end of their 1-1 friendly draw against Rayo Vallecano, something new boss Erik ten Hag has since labeled ‘unacceptable’.

Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer wanted at Manchester United

Ronaldo wants out of the club because United have no Champions League football this season

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a summer transfer for Ronaldo, but all three clubs have distanced themselves from those reports.

And Carragher, speaking of the Overlap, in conjunction with Sky Betbelieves the lack of interest in him from other clubs means United will struggle to get their ‘bizarre’ acquisition from last season out of Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

‘I always thought he was’ [Ronaldo] was a bizarre signing,” Carragher said. “I always had the feeling that this situation would come even if Ronaldo did a great job for you” [Manchester United].

“He signed a two-year contract plus another year, which I couldn’t believe, and he won’t play second fiddle to anyone, but as players at some stage in your career, we all know you’re not the same player. , and his career has lasted longer because he is such a great professional.

“But the fact that he is 37, 38 this season is not the same player. He’s still a great goalscorer, but he’s not the same player. No other club in Europe wants him at the moment, I could be wrong.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United’s friendly match with Rayo Vallecano early on Sunday

“But it doesn’t look like United can get him out, so at the moment other clubs don’t want him. And I think if you ask Ten Hag, I don’t think he wants it. And I’m not sure if the Manchester United dressing room would want Cristiano Ronaldo now.”

United have so far maintained that he is not for sale, with the former Real Madrid man still on a one-year contract.

It is clear that the striker’s agent has informed United of an offer and wants the Red Devils to name their price.

Meanwhile, former United defender Gary Neville added: “Let me be very clear, Ronaldo’s achievements in football are beyond anything anyone could ever wish and imagine.

“He will go on to be one of the top players of all time and always will, and what happens at Manchester United this summer will be forgotten in 20 years.

“But it’s indigestible for me to see, as an ex-Manchester United captain, as an ex-Manchester United player, and to think that right now the star player is playing in the dressing room.

“It has happened in recent years that Pogba’s agent – ​​not necessarily Pogba all the time, but his agent – ​​always played with the club. You cannot have your star player in a club that runs the shop. You can’t have it.’

To access exclusive, unseen content from the Overlap Fan Debate, visit Sky Bet’s Start of Season Hub