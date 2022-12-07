Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo REJECTS ambitious offer from the A-League

Cristiano Ronaldo REJECTS ambitious offer from A-League after acrimonious departure from Manchester United as chief reveals Portuguese superstar ‘has other priorities’ amid lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia

By Ollie Lewis For Daily Mail Australia

published: 10:41, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 10:41, Dec 7, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down a move to Australia as the Portuguese superstar considers his next career move.

Ronaldo, 37, is looking for a new club after mutually agreeing to part ways with Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV last month.

A-League chief Danny Townsend revealed bold plans to lure Ronaldo to Australia shortly after Ronaldo’s departure from United, but has now confirmed the 37-year-old has withdrawn their offer.

“We had interesting discussions and there was genuine interest, but it is clear that he has other priorities at this stage,” he told the newspaper. The Sydney Morning Herald.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a lucrative move to the Middle East, with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr reportedly submitting a bid worth £173 million (AU$314.5 million) per season.

However, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star dismissed those reports following Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland on Tuesday night.

“No, that’s not true—not true,” he said.

Al Nassr’s proposal was reportedly a two-and-a-half year deal until the summer of 2025.

Sources close to Ronaldo told that on Monday Sports mail reports that a deal was done were ‘nonsense’.

More to follow.



