Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to take a photo with a fan at half-time of Man United’s Europa League game

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to take a photo with a fan as he walked through the tunnel during halftime of Manchester United’s match against Sheriff Tiraspol.

United traveled to Chisinau to face the current Moldovan champions in the Europa League and led 2-0 at halftime.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring by completing a nice team move before Ronaldo doubled the advantage with a penalty.

It was the Portuguese forward’s first goal of the season after a turbulent summer in which he asked to leave Old Trafford.

However, he was not in the mood for a photo as he went to the locker room during halftime.

The fan, who was part of the medical staff at Zimbru Stadium, reached out to ask Ronaldo if he wanted to stop to take a photo.

The woman, who was part of the medical staff, was left stunned when her request was ignored

The 37-year-old barely glanced at the woman as he wiped her outstretched arm, ignoring the request as he passed through the tunnel.

A staff member quickly guided the fan back and she looked stunned at the exchange while making a face.

United capped off their 2-0 win in the second half when they came off goal in the Europa League after losing to Real Sociedad last week.