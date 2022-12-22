Cristiano Ronaldo ‘ready to sign seven-year contract with Al-Nassr’

<!–

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘is about to sign a massive £175 million a year deal with Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia, new reports out of Spain claim today.

The deal is expected to run for seven years, with the Portuguese superstar playing for two and a half years before taking on an ambassadorial role and his pay will increase over time.

Ronaldo, 37, has been looking for a new home since he was sacked by Manchester United after his amazing interview with Piers Morgan before the World Cup.

According to Markathe deal with Al-Nassr will be finalized in the next few hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo is about to sign with the Saudi Al-Nassr

He shared a video of himself in the gym in Dubai while waiting for the deal to be confirmed

Part of his ambassador role will be to join Egypt and Greece in helping the Arab country’s bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Al-Nassr is also preparing to cut three players to free up enough financial space to bring the veteran forward.

Talks have been going on for a while, but a breakthrough has come in the past week.

Ronaldo was linked with the Saudi Arabian club ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but declined to comment as he was focused on the tournament.

Ronaldo could not help Portugal past Morocco and his World Cup ended in disappointment

He and his family would wait in Dubai for the deal – including advertising deals – to be confirmed.

The Portugal international turned down a move to Saudi Arabia last summer, but without any serious interest from Europe’s elite clubs, he now appears ready to make the move.

Al-Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having been crowned winners of the country’s top flight nine times, with their most recent victory coming in 2019.

A move to the Saudi club will spell the end of Ronaldo playing at an elite level, at least outside the international windows.

Ronaldo and his family are currently waiting in Dubai for the deal to be approved

His future with the national team is also in question after his diminished role at the World Cup, where Portugal fell to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Fernando Santos, who has since been sacked, opted to start Ronaldo from the bench during the knockout matches and he was unable to make a meaningful impact in Qatar.

Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia will still view his signing as a major coup for the club and the country given his profile, even if his ability on the pitch appears to be waning.

The club is currently managed by Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who has previously coached Roma, Marseille and Lyon. They also play in a 25,000 seat stadium.

Ronaldo left Manchester United last month after his controversial interview

His old club United, who beat Burnley 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, published a short 81-word farewell to Ronaldo in the match schedule.

It read: ‘The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals in two spells and 436 appearances, helping us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Ronaldo was also crowned winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2008.

“In a statement on November 22, the club expressed its gratitude for Cristiano’s immense contribution and wished him and his family all the best for the future.”