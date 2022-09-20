Cristiano Ronaldo named most INFLUENTIAL player on Instagram at the World Cup, with 481m followers

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the most powerful footballer on Instagram, who will feature at this year’s World Cup.

The Manchester United striker has 480 million followers on the social media platform – more than any other player who will star in Qatar.

His individual posts are also the most valuable to brands, with each post valued at a staggering £3.1 million.

Most powerful players on Instagram at the World Cup Player Country Association Followers Follower growth Value per posts Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester Utd 481 m 46.81% £3.1m Lionel Messi Argentina PSG 360m 38.03% £2.3m Neymar Brazil PSG 1778 m 13.11% £1 million Kylian Mbappe France PSG 72.5 m 32.52% £1 million Vinicius Junior Brazil Real Madrid 23 m 89.69% £599,000 Karim Benzema France Real Madrid 58 m 38.41% £428,000 Paulo Dybala Argentina AS Roma 49 m 12.18% £430,000 N’Golo Kante France Chelsea 14 m 23.89% £459,000 Paul Pogba France Juventus 55 m 18.48% £356,000 Sergio Ramos Spain PSG 53 m 10.92% £322,000

The analysis was carried out by a statistical company Nielsen Gracenotewhich assessed the players’ total number of followers, follower growth in the past year, engagement rate and average brand value per post on Instagram.

Ronaldo’s following has increased by almost 47% over the last year and he has a 2.25% engagement rate on posts.

The Portuguese superstar ranks above his long-term rival Lionel Messi, who has 360 million followers and an individual post value of £2.3 million.

The Argentine’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Neymar (178 million followers) and Kylian Mbappe (72.5 million) are third and fourth respectively, with both their individual records worth just over £1 million.

In the top 10, Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior – who scored the winning goal in last season’s Champions League final – has had the biggest follower growth at 89.69%, while France’s N’Golo Kante enjoys the biggest engagement rate at 11.18%.

Chelsea midfielder Kante is actually the only Premier League player to make the top 10. He sits in eighth place, just ahead of France team-mate Paul Pogba, who has more followers but a lower growth rate, engagement rate and value per share. post.

Pogba, whose individual records are worth £356,000, faces a race against time to be fit for Qatar after it was confirmed he will return from a knee injury just 10 days before the start of the tournament.

Spain’s midfield star Gavi has been named the biggest breakthrough player to feature at the World Cup. The 18-year-old has 6.2 million Instagram followers, a 5165% increase in the last year.

Biggest breakthrough players on Instagram at the World Cup Player Country Association Followers Follower growth Value per posts Gift Spain Barcelona 6.2 m 5164.68% £330,000 Raphinha Brazil Barcelona 3 m 897.65% £20,000 Anthony Brazil Manchester Utd 4.8 m 211.17% £93,000 Peter Spain Barcelona 7.3 m 158.53% £223,000 Rodrigo De Paul Argentina Atletico 5 m 105.55% £181,000 Rodrygo Brazil Real Madrid 7.5 m 105.73% £105,000 Aurelien Tchouameni France Real Madrid 2.1 m 4864.34% £71,000 Achraf Hakimi Morocco PSG 10.1 m 113.61% £116,000 Dusan Vlahovic Serbia Juventus 1.7 m 700.69% £104,000 Darwin Nunez Uruguay Liverpool 2.1 m 716.14% £13,000

Summer moves to Barcelona and Manchester United have helped Brazilian pair Raphinha and Antony become second and third respectively on the list of breakthrough players.

The most popular team account is reigning world champions France, who have 11.7 million followers. Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Kante and Pogba all make the top 10 player list.

England’s 8.5 million followers put them fourth behind Brazil (11.5 million) and Portugal (10.4 million).

Ronaldo’s appeal is underlined by the fact that 86% of Portugal’s fans come from outside the country – the biggest percentage in the top 10. England are second in that regard, with 79% of their supporters coming from elsewhere.

In the Three Lions’ squad, Jadon Sancho has been recognized as the most influential player on Instagram. The Manchester United winger has 8.9 million followers, up 21% in the last year, and can earn £246,000 a month. branded mail.

However, Sancho faces a battle to be picked by Gareth Southgate this winter. The 22-year-old has played just 73 minutes in an England shirt since missing his penalty in the Euro 2020 final and is not in the squad for this month’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

England’s breakthrough player according to Gracenote is Jack Grealish, who now has 5.3 million. The number of followers for understudy goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has also increased over the last year, increasing by 920%.