Cristiano Ronaldo named most INFLUENTIAL player on Instagram at the World Cup, with 481m followers
Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to be named the most INFLUENTIAL player on Instagram at the World Cup with 481 million followers and each post worth £3.1 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram following has grown by almost 47% in the last year
- He has more followers than any other player scheduled to appear at the World Cup
- Ronaldo can earn £3.1 million per post, while Lionel Messi can earn £2.3 million
- Gavi has been named the biggest breakthrough player to feature in Qatar
- The most popular team is holders France, who have 11.7 million followers
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the most powerful footballer on Instagram, who will feature at this year’s World Cup.
The Manchester United striker has 480 million followers on the social media platform – more than any other player who will star in Qatar.
His individual posts are also the most valuable to brands, with each post valued at a staggering £3.1 million.
|Player
|Country
|Association
|Followers
|Follower growth
|Value per posts
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Manchester Utd
|481 m
|46.81%
|£3.1m
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|PSG
|360m
|38.03%
|£2.3m
|Neymar
|Brazil
|PSG
|1778 m
|13.11%
|£1 million
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|PSG
|72.5 m
|32.52%
|£1 million
|Vinicius Junior
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|23 m
|89.69%
|£599,000
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Real Madrid
|58 m
|38.41%
|£428,000
|Paulo Dybala
|Argentina
|AS Roma
|49 m
|12.18%
|£430,000
|N’Golo Kante
|France
|Chelsea
|14 m
|23.89%
|£459,000
|Paul Pogba
|France
|Juventus
|55 m
|18.48%
|£356,000
|Sergio Ramos
|Spain
|PSG
|53 m
|10.92%
|£322,000
The analysis was carried out by a statistical company Nielsen Gracenotewhich assessed the players’ total number of followers, follower growth in the past year, engagement rate and average brand value per post on Instagram.
Ronaldo’s following has increased by almost 47% over the last year and he has a 2.25% engagement rate on posts.
The Portuguese superstar ranks above his long-term rival Lionel Messi, who has 360 million followers and an individual post value of £2.3 million.
The Argentine’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Neymar (178 million followers) and Kylian Mbappe (72.5 million) are third and fourth respectively, with both their individual records worth just over £1 million.
In the top 10, Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior – who scored the winning goal in last season’s Champions League final – has had the biggest follower growth at 89.69%, while France’s N’Golo Kante enjoys the biggest engagement rate at 11.18%.
Chelsea midfielder Kante is actually the only Premier League player to make the top 10. He sits in eighth place, just ahead of France team-mate Paul Pogba, who has more followers but a lower growth rate, engagement rate and value per share. post.
Pogba, whose individual records are worth £356,000, faces a race against time to be fit for Qatar after it was confirmed he will return from a knee injury just 10 days before the start of the tournament.
Spain’s midfield star Gavi has been named the biggest breakthrough player to feature at the World Cup. The 18-year-old has 6.2 million Instagram followers, a 5165% increase in the last year.
|Player
|Country
|Association
|Followers
|Follower growth
|Value per posts
|Gift
|Spain
|Barcelona
|6.2 m
|5164.68%
|£330,000
|Raphinha
|Brazil
|Barcelona
|3 m
|897.65%
|£20,000
|Anthony
|Brazil
|Manchester Utd
|4.8 m
|211.17%
|£93,000
|Peter
|Spain
|Barcelona
|7.3 m
|158.53%
|£223,000
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Argentina
|Atletico
|5 m
|105.55%
|£181,000
|Rodrygo
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|7.5 m
|105.73%
|£105,000
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|France
|Real Madrid
|2.1 m
|4864.34%
|£71,000
|Achraf Hakimi
|Morocco
|PSG
|10.1 m
|113.61%
|£116,000
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Serbia
|Juventus
|1.7 m
|700.69%
|£104,000
|Darwin Nunez
|Uruguay
|Liverpool
|2.1 m
|716.14%
|£13,000
Summer moves to Barcelona and Manchester United have helped Brazilian pair Raphinha and Antony become second and third respectively on the list of breakthrough players.
The most popular team account is reigning world champions France, who have 11.7 million followers. Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Kante and Pogba all make the top 10 player list.
England’s 8.5 million followers put them fourth behind Brazil (11.5 million) and Portugal (10.4 million).
Ronaldo’s appeal is underlined by the fact that 86% of Portugal’s fans come from outside the country – the biggest percentage in the top 10. England are second in that regard, with 79% of their supporters coming from elsewhere.
In the Three Lions’ squad, Jadon Sancho has been recognized as the most influential player on Instagram. The Manchester United winger has 8.9 million followers, up 21% in the last year, and can earn £246,000 a month. branded mail.
However, Sancho faces a battle to be picked by Gareth Southgate this winter. The 22-year-old has played just 73 minutes in an England shirt since missing his penalty in the Euro 2020 final and is not in the squad for this month’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany.
England’s breakthrough player according to Gracenote is Jack Grealish, who now has 5.3 million. The number of followers for understudy goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has also increased over the last year, increasing by 920%.
|Country
|Followers
|Follower growth
|% of fans outside the home country
|France
|11.7 m
|23.09%
|64.85%
|Brazil
|11.3 m
|32.78%
|35.73%
|Portugal
|10.3 m
|28.39%
|86.41%
|England
|8.5 m
|17.83%
|79.47%
|Argentina
|7.2 m
|30.06%
|54.75%
|Mexico
|5.7 m
|25.01%
|47.46%
|Germany
|4.9 m
|25.78%
|72.84%
|Spain
|4 m
|13.40%
|75.71%
|Morocco
|1.5 m
|219.51%
|33.66%
|Netherlands
|1.4 m
|12.37%
|72.67%