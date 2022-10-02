Cristiano Ronaldo named on Man United bench AGAIN against Man City

<!–

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named again among Manchester United’s substitutes, who will face Manchester City in the derby on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese star, 37, has only started one Premier League game since Erik ten Hag took over as United manager in the summer.

Ten Hag mentioned the same starting line-up from the 3-1 victory over Arsenal in United’s last league match.

Ronaldo arrives next to Casemiro at the Etihad Stadium for Sunday afternoon’s game

Ronaldo started the 4-0 defeat at Brentford but came off the bench in each of United’s five other Premier League games.

He scored his first goal of the season in United’s final game, the 2-0 UEFA Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova on 15 September.

United’s last two Premier League games – away to Crystal Palace on September 11 and at home to Leeds United a week later – were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

United manager Erik ten Hag went with the same starting line-up that defeated Arsenal 3-1

Ronaldo had a frustrating evening as Portugal missed the UEFA Nations League final by losing 1-0 at home to Spain.

Ten Hag opted for consistency in the selection because he named the same team that defeated leader Arsenal on September 4.

Instead of Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford starts at the front of the Etihad Stadium, with Bruno Fernandes as the number 10 and Jadon Sancho and Antony on either side.

Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen play at the base of midfield with a backline of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

Ronaldo was joined by Casemiro on the bench in the summer.