Cristiano Ronaldo left head in hands in disbelief alongside Casemiro’s signing. from £70 million

They’ve been together for the great moments of two incredible trophy-laden careers – but Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro sat on the sidelines, watching in disbelief as their Manchester United team-mates fell to pieces.

The duo, who won the Champions League four times together at Real Madrid, were both on the bench for the trip to Manchester City, while Erik ten Hag stayed with his team that has performed so well in the Premier League over the past month.

And their facial expressions summed up the feelings of many United fans as Erik ten Hag’s team was ripped to pieces in a brutal first half for City.

Sky Sports’ cameras cut the bench to show a dejected Ronaldo after City’s first and third goals – scored by Phil Foden and Erling Haaland – in a first-half showdown for the Premier League champions.

Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo sat on the bench for the Manchester derby on Sunday

Ronaldo put his head in his hands as his teammates capitulated to a Manchester City attack

Ronaldo has been frustrated at United this season. He moved out of the club over the summer – but was unable to find a suitable candidate – and has been largely on the bench since then during Ten Hag’s steady recovery from a shaky start to the season.

Casemiro, meanwhile, was a headline sign signing £70million from Real Madrid, but his role at United was also somewhat in shape, until their trip to the Etihad.

United were on the back foot from the start, struggling to maintain possession before Foden’s two excellent goals were wedged in by a Haaland double.