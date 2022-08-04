Cristiano Ronaldo knuckles down in training ahead of Manchester United’s opener against Brighton

Wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured training with his Manchester United team-mates ahead of their Premier League opener at home against Brighton this weekend.

New boss Erik ten Hag and his United team continue their preparations as they started their new league campaign at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 37-year-old, who is looking to leave United just a year after he made a sensational return from Juventus, was among the roster being tested by the Dutchman.

Ronaldo was seen in action at the Red Devils’ training base in Carrington on Thursday as they continue preparations for the season opener, despite the attacker still hoping to leave Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

The former Real Madrid star has had a disrupted preparation after family reasons prevented him from traveling with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. Instead, he stayed in Portugal and trained alone.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a summer transfer for Ronaldo, but all three clubs have distanced themselves from those reports.

United have so far maintained that Portuguese attacker Ronaldo is not for sale this summer

It is clear that the attacker’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has informed United of an offer and wants the Red Devils to name their prize.

United have so far maintained that he is not for sale, with the former Real Madrid man still on a one-year contract.

It is also Ronaldo’s first training session since he came under fierce criticism from the boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman labeled the attacker’s behavior as… ‘unacceptable’ after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in a pre-season exhibition game.

The Portuguese international was taken off the track at halftime and then walked out of the stadium full-time 10 minutes before time without his manager’s permission.

Despite the suggestion that United had no problem with Ronaldo’s early departure, Ten Hag criticized the player’s behavior in an interview with Dutch television.

Asked if he approved of it, the new United boss said: “Absolutely not – it is unacceptable for everyone.

“There were many more who went home. I tell them it is unacceptable and that we are a team and that we have to stay until the end.’

Manager Erik ten Hag (left) calls the star’s decision to leave early ‘unacceptable’

However, the former Ajax boss says the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is part of his plans, but has yet to prove he is a top player.

“I think he can do it,” he said air sports. “But to start with, he needs to get fit, he’s only just started.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, he has proven it so many times, but you can always be judged by what you are now, what you present now, now perform.

“So the team and Cristiano himself have to prove it.”

Meanwhile, former United coach Chris Armas has urged Ten Hag to take a hands-on approach to ensure Ronaldo stays at Old Trafford.

Armas was Ralf Rangnick’s assistant last season during the German’s beleaguered six-month stint as interim manager.

The American said: “He’s a big part of the team and he’s still a man who produced, so my job would be to figure out how to get all that talent and all that fire and all that experience of winning.” and challenge him as much as I could. .

Former United coach Chris Armas (pictured, left) has urged Ten Hag to take a hands-on approach to ensure Ronaldo stays at Old Trafford.

“I think the most important thing is to deal with Cristiano. He has so much to give, again his commitment to winning and scoring.

“Each man has his own type of leadership – he can certainly be a leader in his own way and my aim, like everyone else on the roster, was ‘how can I get the best out of Cristiano?’

“So I think that’s a practical approach, it’s talking to him, it takes him to the office, it asks him questions. So he is part of the solutions and part of the success.’