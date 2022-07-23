Cristiano Ronaldo is working hard to get in shape for the new season but is he on his way out?

As his Manchester United teammates finished their tour in monsoon conditions in Perth on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo of himself on social media training at the gym in sunny Lisbon.

Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford will be one of the biggest concerns for new manager Erik ten Hag when he returns to Manchester, as the Dutchman has not spoken to the Portuguese star since he asked to leave the club earlier this month.

It has been three weeks since Ronaldo was given time off to resolve a family issue and there is an acceptance at United that must give something after they insisted the player is not for sale.

While Ronaldo looked in good shape in the photo he posted on Twitter as United drew a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, the 37-year-old didn’t do the same pre-season preparation as his team-mates or didn’t have time to catch up with the new manager, with two weeks to go until United start the new season against Brighton.

“It’s the same as last week,” Ten Hag said when asked about the situation with Ronaldo and whether he is concerned that the Portuguese star is running out of time to be fit.

‘Naturally. But worried might not be the right word. I’m focusing on the players out there, they’re doing really well, they’re in good shape.

Erik ten Hag insists he can’t wait for Ronaldo and prefers to focus on available players

‘I prefer to focus on that and develop it. I can’t wait for him to come in, then we’ll integrate him.’

Anthony Martial has already been told he will stay and take charge in Ronaldo’s absence after impressing on the club’s tour of Thailand and Australia with three goals in three games.

The Frenchman has paired well with Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in victories over Liverpool, Melbourne and Crystal Palace.

‘You can see that they fit together very well’, adds Ten Hag.

“I think if you see that you are lucky as a manager, the team is lucky. We have a threat, we have weapons and we have to improve them every day to develop them.’