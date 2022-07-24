Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a PAY CUT to join Atletico Madrid with a loan deal possible

Jorge Mendes wants to make a transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid.

The Manchester United superstar’s agent has been trying to see if Atletico can afford the cost of the 37-year-old’s signing, amid suggestions for an initial loan deal.

Ronaldo posted a photo of himself in the Lisbon gym yesterday while United were playing in Perth.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United to play in the Champions League

The attacker can sign a lease with Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid

Ronaldo has not traveled to Australia for United’s pre-season tour, but he is staying home as he is dealing with a family problem.

He has shown that he is willing to accept a pay cut from his £360,000 a week base salary, but Atletico would have to sell players first.

Antoine Griezmann, who has struggled to impress since returning from Barcelona on a two-year loan, and Juventus target Alvaro Morata are two players who could be knocked out.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Ronaldo is not for sale

Ronaldo, who spent nine seasons with Real Madrid, has asked to leave United to continue playing in the Champions League and has yet to return to training, for family reasons which the club accepted.

United’s stance on the situation is that Ronaldo is not for sale and is under contract.

New manager Erik ten Hag has claimed he sees the attacker in his plans and is looking forward to working with him.