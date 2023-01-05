Cristiano Ronaldo is urged to call out Saudi Arabia’s ‘myriad of human rights issues’ by Amnesty

<!–

Amnesty International has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to address human rights issues in Saudi Arabia following his mind-boggling move to Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old joined the Saudi club last month after his acrimonious departure from Manchester United and will reportedly earn £175 million a year.

And the human rights organization encouraged Ronaldo to use his stance to highlight important issues and denounce Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of using sportswashing after hosting several high-profile sporting events in the country such as heavyweight boxing matches, a Formula 1 Grand Prix, while funding the controversial LIV Golf Breakaway League.

Newcastle United is also owned by a Saudi-backed group.

And Amnesty International argued that Ronaldo’s signing fit into this wider pattern of sports washing in the kingdom.

Dana Ahmed, Amnesty International’s Middle East researcher, said in a statement: “It is very likely that the Saudi authorities will promote Ronaldo’s presence in the country as a means of diverting attention from the appalling record on the field of human rights.

Instead of uncritically praising Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo should use his considerable public platform to draw attention to human rights issues in the country.

Ronaldo was revealed as an Al-Nassr player this week and the human rights group encouraged the 37-year-old to use his platform to highlight the kingdom’s poor human rights record

Saudi Arabia regularly executes people for murder, rape and drug smuggling, among other things.

“The authorities also continue to crack down on freedom of expression and association, with heavy prison sentences for human rights defenders, women’s rights activists and other political activists.

“Cristiano Ronaldo should not allow his fame and celebrity status to become an instrument of Saudi sportwashing – he should use his time at Al-Nassr to speak out on the country’s myriad human rights issues.”

Ronaldo was officially revealed as an Al-Nassr player on Tuesday following the agreement of a contract of £175 million a year.

Ronaldo was presented as ‘the best footballer in the world’ to 25,000 vociferous supporters at Mrsool Park in Riyadh against a backdrop of fireworks, flares and strobe lighting.

And at his unveiling, he had talked about promoting his new country of residence.

He had said: ‘This contract is unique, but I’m a unique player, so for me it’s normal.

“I have given my word to this club to develop not only football but also other parts of this great country.”