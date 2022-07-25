Cristiano Ronaldo ‘is travelling back to Manchester TODAY for talks with United over his future’

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo travels back to Manchester today to talk to Manchester United about his future at the club.

It remains unclear whether the Portuguese legend will stay with the club this summer, but the Old Trafford side is still adamant he is not for sale and he is a key part of their plans for next season, according to The athletic.

The 37-year-old had requested a departure from the club in hopes of playing Champions League football next season, but several top European clubs have since distanced themselves from a possible move.

Ronaldo has been cleared by the club to miss Erik ten Hag’s 17-day pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, and with the squad returning to Manchester last night, their star player is ready for crunch talks with the club.

The club initially accepted Ronaldo’s position, although ten Hag has regularly repeated this summer that the player is not for sale and that he would like him to remain with the team in the new season.

But there is a growing sense at United that something will have to happen in the coming weeks before they kick off the new season against Brighton. It’s unlikely the 37-year-old would be available for that game.

Despite his status in the game, few were interested when the Portuguese attacker announced his intention to leave United this summer, with just one concrete offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and even former club Real Madrid have all turned down the chance to move for one of the greatest players ever, and surprisingly the strongest rumors were with former nemesis Atletico Madrid.

While it’s clear Ronaldo would be cutting his £500,000-a-week wage, Atletico would have to sell players to fund the move.

However, Atleti has distanced itself from a potential transfer, and the rumors sparked outrage among the club’s fan base as they made it very clear they did not want to sign a player who had spent nine years with their city rivals, during which time he twice denied them. a Champions League trophy in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo regularly chased Atlético Madrid during his time with city rivals Real