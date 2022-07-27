Cristiano Ronaldo is the ‘ANTITHESIS of Atletico Madrid’s values, declare club’s supporters’ group

Atletico Madrid’s signing Cristiano Ronaldo now seems like a slim possibility, but the club’s supporters have issued a statement flatly rejecting the idea, just in case.

Atletico fan organization Union Internacional de Penas del Atlético de Madrid, which acts as an umbrella organization for many of the club’s various supporter associations, has issued a statement saying they do not want Manchester United to join their club.

The statement posted to their website and published on social media said: “Given the possibility that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is more than just a rumor, we express our utter rejection of any hypothetical inclusion in our club.

“The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values ​​that characterize our Atleti, such as commitment, generosity, simplicity and humility.

“Even in the unlikely event that a player in decline like Cristiano Ronaldo can secure a title; we would not accept his signature.

“The feeling of belonging to our Atletico is not within his reach until his accident, so he could never have our affection or recognition. That is why we are asking the club to reject his potential signing, if he has ever been considered.”

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo claimed Tuesday night that the idea had never been considered and said he did not know where the idea came from.

This contradicts him and does not rule out the possibility last week. Ronaldo’s agent is said to have offered the player to the club and Atletico’s response was to clarify whether Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata could be sold.

But that is the reaction of Atletico supporters to the idea that the club has wanted to publicly waive any interest in Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer.

Even if the club had been able to convince supporters, they would have struggled to make the transfer financially viable due to the need to sell Griezmann or Morata first.

Griezmann will cost Atlético Madrid €33 million next season because of his 20 million salary and because the club will have to buy him from Barcelona at the end of the season for €40 million if he plays a certain number of games.

Next year they will have to withdraw a third of that fee (13 million) into their La Liga bills.

If Griezmann goes ahead, the club will be €33million lighter and could have considered signing Ronaldo. But the difficulties of finding a lover for Griezmann or for Morata turned out to be problematic.

Atletico Madrid ended last season with losses after failing to sell players before the end of June.

The club had around €40 million more than the squad’s spending cap, although the situation improved when Germany’s Berterame was transferred from Atletico de San Luis to Monterrey in Mexico.

Atletico Madrid own half of Atlético de San Luis, so they made 8 million euros from the deal, reducing their loss to 32 million euros.

They have also been able to increase sales with a new sponsor, the real estate company Civitas, which will make their name in the Metropolitano Stadium for the next 10 years. And by getting a better deal with Nike.

As a result, they can trade freely and are not, like Barcelona, ​​obliged to spend only a quarter or a third of the money coming in.

But they still had to sell a lot in order to buy. And fans’ reaction to the potential takeover of Ronaldo has significantly weakened their commitment to attempt that.