Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured back training with Man United for the first time

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the picture for Manchester United for the first time since he told the club he wants to leave.

With speculation about the wanton Portuguese superstar’s future at Old Trafford, Ronaldo took to Twitter to post a photo of him training at Carrington.

The 37-year-old poses alongside fringe players Amad Diallo, Charlie Savage and Hannibal Mejbri as he captions the photo ‘Working in progress…’.

Ronaldo was left behind in Manchester on Friday after 21 players traveled to the Norwegian capital Oslo for the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

But he is expected to participate in the final friendly of the preseason against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held face-to-face talks with the United hierarchy this week after telling the club he intended to leave earlier this summer.

Mendes is said to have informed the club that Ronaldo has a ‘live offer’ and that a transfer fee should be named after his star.

Ronaldo did not return to Carrington until Tuesday after missing United’s entire pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

The club had hoped to win Ronaldo, but talks have failed to make him change his mind, although he will continue professionally.

The loss of Ronaldo will be a major blow to the club, having scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions last season.

The Ten Hag team starts the Premier League campaign on August 7 with a home game against Graham Potter’s Brighton.