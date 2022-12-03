Cristiano Ronaldo is named in the WORST team of the World Cup group stage

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the worst team of the group stage – alongside four players from Qatar.

Ronaldo, 37, started every match for Portugal in their successful group stage campaign but struggled to impress, scoring just once and generally appearing anonymous for long periods of time.

Announcing their worst side of the early World Cup, Sofascore put Ronaldo in front with an average rating of 6.37 over his three games.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a poor three-match opening to the tournament and has suffered the infamy of being named as one of the 11 worst-performing stars

He appeared a frustrated figure for much of his time on the pitch for Portugal and grew frustrated with teammates for not pushing the ball to him anymore. His woes were compounded on Friday when he dove on a corner kick, causing the ball to deflect off his back and into the path of the grateful Kim Young-Gwon to shoot home.

Sofascore’s own clarification is that only players who had played 60 per cent of minutes in the group stage were eligible, although it remains an unwelcome gong for a player whose main media confidant, Piers Morgan, stated he was playing to secure a transfer to a ‘Champions League club’ in Qatar.

It comes as Sportsmail’s Oliver Holt told World Cup Confidential that Portugal can win their first World Cup crown in Qatar – but only if they drop the high-profile star.

Elsewhere in the side, Meshaal Barsham, who replaced Saad Al-Sheeb after Qatar’s opener with Ecuador, was the lowest-rated goalkeeper, averaging 6.10 across his two appearances, conceding five.

Meanwhile, thanks in large part to seven goals conceded in their opening game against Spain, the two centre-backs are both from Costa Rica, with Francisco Calvo and Oscar Duarte partners in the centre.

They achieved average ratings of 6.25 and 6.30 respectively, which was the nature of their poor performance against the 2010 world champions.

As a left back, Homam Ahmed has an average score of 6.23. One of two Canadian players to have the infamy of making the squad, Alistair Johnston plays with an average overall rating over his three months of 6.40.

In a 4-4-2 formation, Abdulelah Al-Malki and Karim Boudiaf form the central midfield, coming from Saudi Arabia and Qatar respectively. Al-Malki was the third lowest scoring player on the team, with 6.15. According to Sofascore, Boudiaf did not fare much better with only an average rating of 6.30.

Tajon Buchanan, who has looked good in spells for Canada and perhaps thought himself unhappy with such a low score, fills in on the left as the joint lowest ranked player in the side next to the goalkeeper with an average rating of 6.10.

The right side, rather surprising given his decisive effort against Denmark, is Australian Mathew Leckie who got 6.33. The Australian is the only player in the squad besides Ronaldo to appear in the last 16.

Ronaldo’s partner up front completes the Qatari quad, with Almoez Ali getting the unfortunate berth as he was believed to be good 6.23 in his 226 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s international and former club team-mate Bruno Fernandes leads the way in the team’s group stage, with an average rating of 8.60. His two goals and two assists to date have made him one of the front runners for the player of the tournament award.

He is joined in the forwards by Antoine Griezmann, who is experiencing something of a renaissance at the tournament, as well as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and young Dutchman Cody Gakpo.

Casemiro is named as the lone central midfielder, while the back four consists of Theo Hernandez, Andreas Christensen, Cameroonian defender Jean-Charles Castelletto and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

Wojciech Szczesny, rewarded for his remarkable penalty save against Messi on Wednesday, is named in goal.