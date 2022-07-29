Cristiano Ronaldo is LEFT OUT of Man United’s squad to face Atletico Madrid despite joining training

Cristiano Ronaldo is absent from the Manchester United team that travels to Oslo on Saturday for the club’s exhibition game against Atlético Madrid.

Eric ten Hag and 21 players have traveled to the Norwegian capital for the game against the Spanish opposition this weekend, according to the club’s official website, including Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who could make their first start for the Red Devils.

However, United will also have a friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday, and the players missing from the trip to Oslo can then replace them.

United’s website reads: “Some of the squad’s absentees will take part in Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano, while others are ill or injured.”

The club added: “The squads for the matches are designed to ensure that available players are given adequate playing time during the two matches.”

As previously reported by Sportsmail, Ronaldo returned to Carrington on Friday to train with his Red Devils team-mates, but it still appears the Portuguese star is looking for Champions League football for the 2022-23 season.

His agent Jorge Mendes would work on Ronaldo’s options for the coming season.

