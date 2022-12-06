Cristiano Ronaldo is DROPPED for Portugal vs Switzerland after angering manager

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from Portugal’s starting line-up for their last-16 game against Switzerland tonight after coach Fernando Santos left furious when he was substituted against South Korea.

The 37-year-old – who has scored one goal in the tournament so far, a penalty in Portugal’s opener against Ghana – was visibly unhappy after being sent off after 65 minutes in last week’s 2-1 defeat.

Santos admitted on Monday that he was not happy with Ronaldo’s reaction, but insisted the matter had been resolved. However, he retired before confirming that the striker would start the game against Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench for the match between Portugal and Switzerland

Portugal coach Fernando Santos (left) was unimpressed with Ronaldo’s reaction to his substitution in their defeat to South Korea last week

Ronaldo arrives for the game against Switzerland in the last 16 after falling on the bench

PORTUGAL XI V SWITZERLAND Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Otavio, Carvalho, Silva, Fernandes, Ramos, Felix

Ronaldo has paid the price for his reaction and is sitting on the bench, with Goncalo Ramos replacing him.

Portugal is looking to win the World Cup for the first time in its history, which will likely be Ronaldo’s last appearance in the competition. The attacker scored in five consecutive World Cups.

Despite his goal-scoring prowess, the clubless attacker is now proving himself to be divisive among the Portuguese fan base.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola published a poll last week asking readers whether Ronaldo should start against Switzerland. And, perhaps remarkably, an overwhelming 70 percent said no.

While he may be a little doubtful, he was also named one of the worst XIs of the World Cup group stage by Sofascore on Saturday.

The attacker is on the bench following a public sling when he was substituted last Friday

Santos has now issued a big call to leave Ronaldo out of his line-up for Portugal’s first knockout match in Qatar.

Manchester City duo Ruben Dias and Bernado Silva return to the squad, along with Bruno Fernandes, after being rested ahead of Portugal’s final group stage match.

Fans have reacted to Ronaldo’s shocking omission on Twitter, with one supporter claiming the striker is ‘off’ after falling.

Bernardo Silva (L) and Ruben Dias (R) are back in Portugal’s starting line-up

Bruno Fernandes also plays after the break for Portugal’s last group match

“Ronaldo fell, this is the right decision because he is finished!” They wrote.

Another supporter added that it was hardly a surprise that Ronaldo’s attitude had irked Santos.

“Ronaldo fell again because of his attitude,” they added.

“Ronaldo is dropped in Portugal’s first World Cup knockout match, you couldn’t make it up…” another fan wrote.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner after his Manchester United contract was terminated last month following a stellar interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized the club.

One fan joked that Ronaldo will have to do another interview with Morgan to explain his latest setback.

Ronaldo drops out. Piers will have to do another interview,” they wrote.

Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi side Al-Nassr, although Ronaldo’s squad has denied he will join them on January 1.

Reports emerged on Monday morning suggesting he was close to agreeing a huge deal that would have seen the five-time Ballon d’Or winner nearly €200m (£173m) per season, before sources close to Ronaldo telling Sportsmail they were ‘bullshit’.

Portugal take on Morocco in the quarter-finals if they beat Switzerland, after the North African side defeated Spain on penalties

But with the domestic campaign kicking off almost immediately after the end of the World Cup, Ronaldo will need to find a club sooner rather than later.

For now, however, his focus is on Portugal, but he will have to watch from the bench, at least before the start of tonight’s game.

Portugal are the firm favorites to beat Switzerland, and if they beat their European opponents, they will face Morocco in the quarter-finals after beating Spain on penalties in their last 16 game.

Should Portugal make progress, they will face Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday 10 December, with a kick-off at 3pm GMT.