Cristiano Ronaldo is BENCHED for Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left on the reserve bench for Manchester United in Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game in charge.

The Red Devils receive Brighton in their first game of the Premier League season at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

But rowdy star Ronaldo will have to sit among the substitutes, with Marcus Rashford playing up front instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo (pictured) has been left on the reserve bench for Manchester United

United take on Brighton on Sunday, kick-off at 2pm BST, in their first Premier League game of the season and first competitive game under new manager Erik ten Hag (pictured above)

The Portuguese attacker has openly said he wants to leave the club for Champions League football this summer, after United’s poor season left them in the Europa League.

The ongoing saga of whether to stay or go has undermined new manager Erik ten Hag in his first summer.

Dutchman Ten Hag labeled Ronaldo’s decision to leave Old Trafford before the end of United’s last friendly after he was substituted “unacceptable”.

The rowdy star had insisted he was ready to play before the match on Instagram (pictured)

Expert and club icon Gary Neville said he was “disappointed” with Ronaldo for creating a “messy” start to Ten Hag’s new era, while Wayne Rooney urged United to sell his former team-mate.

In the wake of an injury to Anthony Martial, the likely front-runner if he is fit, Ronaldo had declared himself ‘ready’ on Instagram to play against Brighton.

Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes play behind the lone striker Rashford, with a midfield three of Fred, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen. In defence, Lisandro Martinez makes his league debut, with new signing Tyrell Malacia on the bench.