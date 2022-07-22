Cristiano Ronaldo interested in joining Atletico Madrid but it will be hard to win over the fans

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to a move to Atletico Madrid, but the club would have to sell a great player to make this happen, and even then supporters would have to be won over by someone who has let them suffer for nine seasons in a Real Madrid shirt .

Ronaldo is desperate enough to join a club with a chance of winning the Champions League that he would lower wage demands, but despite claims that a move to Atletico Madrid would boost the club’s merchandising revenues, too many Atletico fans against the idea of ​​cutting that clear security.

Not only did Ronaldo score more goals against Atletico than almost any other team in Spain, but he wasn’t always kind to Real Madrid’s neighbors either. In 2019, after meeting them as a Juventus player, he gestured that he had won five Champions Leagues and the club had won none, as he helped the Italian side eliminate Diego Simeone’s team.

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to a move to Atlético Madrid during the summer transfer window

Ronaldo also taunted Simeone by imitating the cross-grabbing goal the Argentine coach had used in the first leg. Simeone probably won’t be impressed, but the supporters, who booed Ronaldo during the two legs, have not forgotten his ‘you’ve never won what it is’ jibe.

“Why do we want him now when he’s not at his best, and when he was at his best he didn’t respect us,” was an opinion that characterized many supporters. Ronaldo is desperate to win the Champions League again, but his eagerness that Atleti had never won before is making it difficult for him to join the club.

Ronaldo has broken the records for most goals and most appearances in the Champions League, but that’s not enough for him. He wants to set the bar so high that his best will remain unparalleled for years to come.

But Diego Simeone would have to sell his big names to sign Ronaldo

Ronaldo should also win the Atletico supporters after he played for Real Madrid

He is 15 goals ahead of Lionel Messi in Champions League goal-setting and six over Iker Casillas in appearances played. He has to be in the league to keep getting the numbers. He knows that and so does his agent Jorge Mendes.

Initially, Ronaldo’s super agent focused on the best teams in Europe. But slowly but surely, Real Madrid Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona began to move away from his signing.

He is 37 and despite his personal numbers last season being good, Manchester United did not thrive with him in the lead. The allure has faded, although his incredible professionalism means he remains a supreme athlete and goalscorer.

Ronaldo scored 451 goals in 438 competitive appearances with Real Madrid

The Portugal international has played Atlético Madrid more times than any other opponent in his club career, scoring a remarkable 25 goals against them.

So now the clubs he is being pushed to are in a category just below Bayern and Madrid. Atlético Madrid are not well placed to invest this summer. They have just signed a 10-year new sponsorship deal meaning their stadium will now be called Civitas Metropolitano.

They have also revealed plans for a new training ground. But they admitted they had to sell before the end of their fiscal year to avoid closing at a loss.

It’s an open secret that Alvaro Morata is not Simeone’s favorite striker. If the former Chelsea attacker were to leave this summer it could open the way for Atletico to register Ronaldo, but it would still leave them with the task of convincing supporters that the Portuguese’s goal would make it worthwhile to swallow their pride.

He also provided nine assists against the Spanish side and picked up 11 yellow cards

Also, every knockout Champions League match Atletico Madrid lost between 2014 and 2019 was at the hands of a side with Cristiano

Mendes has an excellent relationship with Atletico. He brought Joao Felix there for a club record fee and has both Jan Oblak and Thomas Lemar at the club.

If anyone can move Ronaldo to his former club’s arch-rivals, it’s Mendes. But Atletico supporters are not easily convinced. Last season they were slow to welcome Antoine Griezmann back after he left them for Barcelona.

If Ronaldo were their ticket to another Champions League final, it might be easier to change their mind. But he hasn’t reached the European Cup final since he left Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid supporters don’t really believe he would make a difference. He was once a guarantee of trophies, but when he was, he beat them in the final, refusing silverware.