Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at ‘lies’ about his future at Manchester United in cryptic Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo has criticized the ‘lies’ about his future when he spoke out for the first time since telling Manchester United he wants to leave the club this summer.

In a cryptic post in response to a fan account on Instagram, Ronaldo slammed the media amid intense speculation about his next destination.

“Impossible not to talk about me one day,” Ronaldo wrote. ‘Otherwise, the press won’t make any money. You know that if you don’t lie, you can’t get people’s attention. Keep up the good work one day.’

The Portuguese star ended the post with a crying face emoji and a smiling emoji.

Sports post understands that Ronaldo referred to a claim in the fan account post that Sir Alex Ferguson had intervened in a desperate attempt to persuade the player to stay at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo and Ferguson have a close relationship – the 37-year-old has called the legendary manager a father – and the pair spoke to exchange pleasantries when they were both at Carrington.

Ferguson had been on the training ground for a previously scheduled board meeting, but his arrival led to suggestions that he was involved in the Ronaldo situation.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly working on a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon for the player.

Ronaldo dropped the bomb earlier this summer and his future was a dominant theme early in Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old is looking to join a team that plays in the Champions League, a competition United failed to qualify for last season after a disappointing sixth place finish in the Premier League.

But the list of potential candidates has slowly dwindled over the period, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico turning down the chance to sign Ronaldo.

Bayern have admitted they were discussing bringing the player to the Bundesliga, while Atletico were linked with a transfer, despite club president Enrique Cerezo calling a deal ‘practically impossible’. Atletico’s ultras also protested any bid for the United forward.

According to The AthleticTalks have been held with Sporting Lisbon, the club that Ronaldo left for United in 2003.

Sporting would tick some boxes as they finished second in the Primieira Liga in the Champions League.

However, The Athletic reports that Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim has reservations about signing Ronaldo. It is also unclear whether the Portuguese side could afford its £360,000 a week salary.

Mendes has also reportedly informed the club that Ronaldo, who is under contract with United until June 2023, has a ‘live offer’ and that a transfer fee should be mentioned for his star.

Ronaldo and Mendes held confrontational talks with United’s hierarchy this week, where he reiterated his desire to leave Old Trafford for a second time.

The club had hoped to win Ronaldo, but the talks failed to change his mind – although he will continue in a professional manner.

The player will miss United’s friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo tomorrow as he continues to work on his fitness after missing pre-season preparation, giving him extra time off to solve a family problem.

United will fly to the Norwegian capital later in the day for the LaLiga game, but Ronaldo is unlikely to travel.

But the 37-year-old Portuguese could play a part in United’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, their last game of the preseason.

Should he appear against the Spanish team, where United are expected to form a second-tier team, it would be his first time playing under Ten Hag after missing out on the pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

United have insisted they have no intention of selling Ronaldo, who only returned to Carrington on Tuesday, and have received no information about their star player.

Ronaldo underwent medical tests and trained on Wednesday before watching his teammates in a closed-door friendly against Wrexham.

He has worked hard at the gym after being banned from the tour and as a result Ronaldo has not been immersed in Ten Hag’s methods for the new season and will have to gradually reintegrate.