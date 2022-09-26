Cristiano Ronaldo has nasty BLACK EYE and cuts to his face in Portugal training after brutal injury
Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured with a big black eye and cuts to his face during a training session in Portugal after suffering a brutal injury on Saturday.
The superstar’s attacker was injured in a horrific collision with Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik in a 4-0 win on Saturday, with blood streaming down his face.
Manchester United’s Ronaldo fought on to play the full 90 minutes and can still participate in training – albeit with visible signs of the dire clash.
Vaclik and Ronaldo went up for a high ball, with the Olympiakos stopper’s arms accidentally slamming into his opponent’s face.
After treatment on the pitch and when the blood had cleared, CR7 continued with a bandage on his nose but failed to score and conceded a penalty, which was eventually missed by Patrik Schick.
Despite his injury, the 37-year-old is expected to play up front in his country’s final game before the World Cup in Qatar in November, a Nations League game against Iberian rivals Spain in Braga on Monday, which will determine the Group B winner.
