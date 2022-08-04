Cristiano Ronaldo given escape route to CORINTHIANS with their president ‘dreaming big’

Manchester United’s troubled striker Cristiano Ronaldo may finally have a route away from Old Trafford, albeit slightly left field.

Brazilian club Corinthians have expressed interest in the Portuguese star, while their president is reportedly “watching” him.

Ronaldo is unlikely to be the first choice as he hoped to find another Champions League club to help him maintain his record as the tournament’s top scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it very clear that he wants to leave Manchester United

He is currently 15 goals ahead of his arch-rival Lionel Messi, who could make 13 UCL appearances for PSG next season.

However, the 37-year-old is short of suitors and has already been rejected by Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

‘It’s true, I dream big. These are Corinthians!’ Said Corinthian President Duilio Monteiro Alves in quotes worn by: Mundo Deportivo.

‘Aren’t Willian and Renato Augusto here? In football anything is possible and I have a duty to do my best for Corinthians.

Corinthians are among the most successful clubs in the world, with 30 league titles

‘Is this possible? I don’t know. We haven’t tried it, we haven’t explored it, there wasn’t that possibility, but we’re keeping an eye on it. Imagine if he suddenly wants to play in Brazil…’

If Ronaldo made the move, he would join one of the most successful football clubs in South America.

Corinthians have amassed 30 league titles and won the Club World Cup in 2012.

Despite his recent behaviour, the loss of Ronaldo could still be a blow to United as they are yet to sign a striker this summer, and Anthony Martial’s injury means Erik ten Hag may have no choice but to pick his runaway striker.