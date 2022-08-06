Cristiano Ronaldo: Gary Neville takes a swipe at Man United star for creating a ‘messy’ situation

Gary Neville has called on Cristiano Ronaldo to take charge of his future as he admitted the striker’s behavior this summer has been ‘disappointing’ amid lingering uncertainty over his future at Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar has told the club he wants to leave Old Trafford in search of trophies and Champions League football, but an exit has yet to take place and no concrete offers have been made.

Tensions mounted further last week when the attacker was eliminated in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano and he left the stadium before he was full-time – with manager Erik ten Hag calling the episode “unacceptable”.

Gary Neville (right) admits being ‘disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo (left) behavior this summer

Manager Erik ten Hag has had to face most of the questions about Ronaldo amid the uncertainty

The Dutchman still faces a huge dilemma over whether or not to start him in their pre-season opener against Brighton on Sunday due to his lack of match fitness, and United legend Neville believes the whole saga could have been spread if the player went to the stock exchange and gave it to him. more clarity on the situation.

After Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday night, Neville turned to Ronaldo and told Sky Sports: “I’m a little disappointed in him. Because he lets the manager go to those press conferences.

“He’s a good age, he’s been one of the best players in the world. Couldn’t he do that interview?

“Sunday we’re going to ask him after the game, couldn’t he come out and talk to us instead of letting other people say it?”

The Portuguese attacker is looking for an exit, but no formal offers have come yet

Indeed, Ten Hag has had to put out a lot of fire over Ronaldo in a situation that has dominated much of United’s preseason so far.

This week he was forced to cool things down when questioned about the player’s decision to leave the Rayo friendly early, showing his frustration at the uncertainty as he changed tactics, saying it was ‘unfair’ to target Ronaldo when some of the players left as well.

“Now I have to point out, those who left… there were a lot of players who left, but the spotlight is on Cristiano, and that’s not right,” said Ten Hag.

“So do your research and find out that there are still a lot of players left. That is not correct or acceptable.

“I don’t understand what the relationship is. He was part of it. There were many players.’

When asked whether he has spoken to Ronaldo and the other players, Ten Hag replied: “You say it, you correct them and then move on. We’ve said enough about it. I said it’s not right.’

Neville believes Ronaldo has created a ‘messy’ situation at Old Trafford by staying silent

Neville reflected on what had become a ‘messy’ situation at Old Trafford, and he called on the club’s hierarchy to sort it out anyway so the team could focus on the season ahead.

“I think we all know that if a Champions League club comes from him, he will leave. But at the moment that hasn’t happened. It feels a bit distasteful,’ he added.

“It’s messy for him, it’s messy for the club. We want him to stay, we just don’t want these sagas dragging on. As United fans, we don’t want this to drag on for another three weeks.

“I think it is in any case more difficult than it was for ten Hag, with the situation of Ronaldo and the situation of De Jong. if [Ronaldo] is fit, he starts.’

Anthony Martial will not be available for the first game against Brighton after sustaining a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid in Oslo, so Ten Hag has a real problem over who is in charge of his new squad as he appears to be leading a new era at the club .