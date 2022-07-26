Cristiano Ronaldo finally returned to Man United at sat in on Erik ten Hag debrief

Cristiano Ronaldo was part of Manchester United’s tour debrief on Tuesday after the club reconfirmed that the Portuguese star is not for sale.

The flash of photographers’ lightbulbs heralded his arrival at 10am as Ronaldo returned to United’s training facility in Carrington for a showdown over his future, resplendent in his £168,000 blue Bentley.

Beside him was his trusted agent Jorge Mendes, who has been trying to secure a move to Atlético Madrid.

Ronaldo has so far missed the club’s entire preseason after being given compassionate leave and did not travel to Thailand and Australia with the rest of the squad

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson also arrived in Carrington, but it turned out to be for a pre-arranged board meeting with David Gill and Richard Arnold

Carrington isn’t the usual venue for board meetings, of course, and many employees wondered if their once-great leader had arrived to play another hand in a bid to convince Ronaldo to stay with his beloved club.

That was left to Arnold and manager Erik ten Hag, however, who have insisted there is a place in his revamped squad for the 37-year-old who finished as United’s top goalscorer last season.

Ronaldo has always maintained that he will be professional all the time and the proof of that came at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning.

Ronaldo then joined his team-mates and new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez for over an hour as the manager and his staff debriefed on what had happened during United’s tour of Thailand and Australia.

Ronaldo, 37, has worked to maintain his fitness but it is far from clear whether he will be a Manchester United player for much longer

Ronaldo showed off his ripped physique at the gym when he missed United’s pre-season tour

Ronaldo had told United last month of his wish to leave. He has never played in the Europa League during his stellar career and didn’t feel like starting now; his wish is to go to a team fit to challenge for the Champions League. His passion was to finish on top.

The timing of his request left many baffled and United’s stance is that he is not for sale and has a contract to fulfill.

Mendes is fearless at the court of Europe’s top clubs.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli were among them, but beyond the interest and admiration there were no fans until Atletico Madrid, who face United next week, waved a little.

They said they would consider it, but only if the Portuguese superstar can be supplied at a low salary and without compensation.

New manager Erik ten Hag gave a debriefing of the pre-season tour to Ronaldo on Tuesday

Ronaldo should be catching up on the training pitch to be ready for the new season

Ronaldo had been given compassionate leave over a family problem and United’s first team had to do without him on their 17-day tour of Thailand and Australia.

They returned weary on Sunday afternoon to hear the news that Ronaldo would be back. He flew a private jet from Madrid at 9.30am on Monday night and has insisted that he will be professional, but still wants to go.

United have publicly insisted he is not for sale and have dismissed the idea of ​​extending his contract and then loaning him as ‘nonsense’.

But Tuesday’s meeting with Mendes underscores that something will have to be done.

The super agent has expressed satisfaction with Arnold’s willingness to listen and the will to find common ground.

Ronaldo scored 24 times for United last season, including crucial ones in European matches

But, professional or not, it is unlikely that Ronaldo would be available for United’s opening game against Brighton.

Despite posting a photo of himself at the Lisbon gym last weekend, it will be doubtful whether he will make a behind-closed-door friendly against Wrexham on Wednesday.

That platform will likely be saved for new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez who shared a ride to Carrington to overwhelming fanfare as just an afterthought to the main event.

It is also unlikely that Ten Hag will bring him back into the team right away after Anthony Martial earned the right to lead the attack by scoring three goals in four friendlies.

Anthony Martial impressed in striker position on pre-season tour

Ten Hag said he spoke to Ronaldo before the tour: ‘I had a good conversation. That’s between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is that we had a very good conversation.’

The following words will be the most important, but Ronaldo’s presence at the team’s debriefing offers some hope for peace.

Ten Hag has already made it clear that he still needs a striker, even with Ronaldo, as United are pursuing a deal for Brazilian winger Antony, who is valued by Ajax at £68 million. Such a purchase is not so easy, just ask Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

United have already had too many sagas to endure this summer and don’t need one.