Cristiano Ronaldo displays his ripped physique as he relaxes in a sauna

Cristiano Ronaldo showed the fruits of his fitness regime when he shared a shirtless photo on Instagram on Tuesday.

The footballer, 37, showed off his gym-honed physique in the black and white photo where he appeared to be relaxing in a sauna.

The athlete wore his own brand name briefs and wrote a caption about his commitment to healthy living.

Cristiano wrote, “Genetics carries the weapon, lifestyle pulls the trigger.”

Earlier this week, Cristiano shared a look at his gym routine when he posted a photo of himself doing a core workout.

Meanwhile, the striker was absent from his team Manchester United’s pre-season tour in Thailand.

Ronaldo previously announced he was looking to leave the club after another disappointing trophy-less season, but the new social media post may suggest a deal has been found at Old Trafford to allow the club icon to stay.

New manager Erik ten Hag and his players landed in Thailand without Cristiano Ronaldo and with just one new signing of £14.6million defender Tyrell Malacia.

The club still don’t know if Ronaldo will be able to take part in the four-game, 16-day trip to Thailand and Australia at a later date, amid uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.

“He has been given extra time off to solve a family problem. Cristiano is under contract with Manchester United for another season and is not for sale.’

The player has missed four days of training so far, but he would not be happy with suggestions that he refused to show up, as he had permission from the club to stay in Lisbon with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children.

However, Ronaldo’s continued absence will no doubt spark speculation about his future after he told United he wants to leave and his agent Jorge Mendes held talks with several clubs.

And with Chelsea joining Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in deciding not to sign the legend, his prospects of playing Champions League football next season are fading fast.

He was linked with Bayern as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement, but his extravagant salary of nearly £500,000 a week was never something the German champions would realistically accept. They also bought Sadio Mane.

Money is no object to PSG, but they too declined the chance to link Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe when agent Jorge Mendes knocked on the door.