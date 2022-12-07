Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumours he is set to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr

<!–

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence over reports linking him to a move to Saudi Arabian Al Nassr, insisting they are ‘untrue’.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month after his broken relationship with club chiefs deteriorated when he made some controversial statements in a TV interview with Piers Morgan.

Since his departure from Old Trafford, there has been speculation over which club Ronaldo will join, with the striker entering the second half of the season as a free agent as it stands.

Cristiano Ronaldo denied reports he would sign for Saudi side Al Nassr next month

Reports emerged on Monday suggesting the unsigned star was close to signing a major deal with Al Nassr that would have seen the five-time Ballon d’Or winner earn nearly €200m (£173m) per season.

Spanish outlet MARCA reported that Ronaldo – who is currently a free agent – would sign a deal with the Middle East team early next month.

The outlet claimed the original deal was worth nearly €100 million (£86 million) but would have been boosted by further agreements, such as advertising and sponsorship deals.

However, after Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup round of 16, which saw Ronaldo dropped in favor of hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos, the veteran superstar dispelled rumors linking him with a move to the Middle East , nullify.

“No, that’s not true – not true,” he told reporters after the game.

Ronaldo left Manchester United last month after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan

Al Nassr’s proposal was reportedly a two-and-a-half year deal until the summer of 2025.

Sources close to Ronaldo told that on Monday Sports mail reports that a deal was done were ‘nonsense’.

The striker had previously made no comment about his future during the World Cup campaign, but now it appears he will not be moving to Saudi Arabia.

In the extraordinary interview with Morgan mentioned above, Ronaldo had admitted that rumors of a €350 million two-season bid from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club in the summer were true – which he had rejected.

Al-Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having been crowned winners of the country’s top flight nine times, with their most recent victory coming in 2019.

Following Portugal’s victory over Switzerland, Ronaldo’s next assignment will be in the quarter-finals against Morocco on Saturday at 3pm (GMT).